Oppo Find X9 series, which includes the standard Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models, was launched in India in November 2025. While it has only been a few months since the lineup was unveiled, leaks about its successor have started surfacing online. A tipster has leaked the camera configuration of the rumoured Oppo Find X10 Pro, which is said to arrive with a notable upgrade in the camera department. The Oppo Find X9 Pro, which features a triple rear camera unit, is equipped with a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter. It features the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), in a post on Weibo, has leaked the camera specifications of an unspecified flagship smartphone. These specifications reportedly belong to the purported Oppo Find X10 Pro. Expected to be launched later this year, the purported Find X10 Pro is tipped to carry two 200-megapixel cameras on the back.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro will reportedly be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor. Other specifications and features of the rumoured smartphone, including its chipset, battery capacity, charging speed, and display, remain under wraps.

Compared to the Oppo Find X9 Pro, which was launched in India in November 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration, the Find X10 Pro might offer a significant camera upgrade. However, it will reportedly feature slightly smaller sensors than its predecessor.

To recap, the Oppo Find X9 Pro carries a Hasselblad-powered triple rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Sony LYT-828 main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, 23mm focal length, and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) telephoto camera with a 70mm focal length and OIS, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 ultrawide camera with a 15mm focal length.

The handset also gets a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung 5KJN5 front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Oppo's Find X9 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 7,500mAh silicon carbon battery, and supports 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging.

