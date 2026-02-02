Union Budget 2026, presented in the Lower House of the Parliament on Sunday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, proposes new provisions for reporting of crypto-related assets. The document proposes penalties for non-furnishing and furnishing inaccurate information in a statement on the transaction of crypto-assets. The proposed rule brings more accountability for digital assets and brings it closer to the country's financial standards. The proposed rules will take effect starting April 1. Crypto experts and market veterans have had a positive reaction to the proposed rules.

In the official Union Budget 2026 document, the Government proposed new rules in Annexure Part B, Amendments relating to Direct Taxes. Under the section Rationalising Penalty and Prosecution's part (x), the document mentions, “Penalty provision for non-furnishing of statement or furnishing inaccurate information in a statement on transaction of crypto-assets.”

The Government proposed that it will levy a Rs. 200 penalty per day for non-furnishing of crypto assets. Additionally, if the submitted information is found to be inaccurate, the individual or the entity will face a penalty of Rs. 50,000. The document highlights that the provision is being made in adherence to Section 509 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, to create a deterrence for non-furnishing and inaccurate reporting of digital assets.

Reacting to the new proposal, Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay, said, “The Union Budget 2026 sends a clear and constructive signal for India's crypto ecosystem by reinforcing the importance of accurate and timely reporting of crypto-asset transactions. By introducing well-defined measures to address non-compliance, the Budget strengthens accountability while bringing digital asset reporting closer in line with established financial standards.” He added that this clarity will also enable exchanges and market participants to build frameworks in compliance with the financial system.

WazirX Founder Nischal Shetty also opined on the Budget 2026, and said, “The continuation of the one percent TDS and the restriction on loss set-off remain key friction points for users and the ecosystem. These measures continue to impact liquidity, participation and India's competitiveness in the global digital asset landscape. We remain hopeful that future policy discussions will address these concerns in a manner that balances innovation, compliance, growth and ease of doing business.”

SB Seker, Head of APAC at Binance said, "From a digital assets perspective, the Budget continues the existing taxation framework. At the same time, it highlights the need for a more forward-looking tax approach that evolves alongside market maturity, technological convergence, and India's broader digital ambitions."