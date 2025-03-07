Intel unveiled its latest additions to the Core Ultra (Series 2) processor lineup at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025). The chipmaker's newest chips will power business computers, including laptops, desktops, and workstations. The new Core Ultra (Series 2) chips have Intel's vPro branding, and the company says the Core Ultra 200V series chips can deliver up to 20 hours of battery life. The Intel Core Ultra 200V processors are also Copilot+ certified, which means that they support Microsoft's AI features available on Windows 11.

Intel's New vPro CPUs to Power Commercial PCs from Over 10 OEMs

At MWC 2025, Intel unveiled the Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX and 200S series processors, as well as the new Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors. The chipmaker has touted the performance gains offered by these chips — for example, the Core Ultra 7 265H chip is claimed to deliver a 2.84x jump in multi-core performance (Cinebench 2024) compared with Intel's older Core i7-1185G7 CPU that was launched in 2020.

Intel's latest Core Ultra processor lineup

Photo Credit: Intel

Similarly, the Core Ultra 7 265H processor delivers up to 1.42 times and 2.42 times better performance on the single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench 6.3, respectively. Intel's charts also show that the Core Ultra 7 265H delivers up to 15 percent better performance than the AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360.

All the new chips from Intel are equipped with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 (with Bluetooth LE Audio) connectivity and Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5 ports. The company said it will launch the Intel Assured Supply Chain programme later this year with specific OEMs (including HP and Lenovo) that offer digital supply chain verification for individual chips.

The new Core Ultra 200V series CPUs from Intel are claimed to offer over 20 hours of battery life on supported systems. These Lunar Lake processors will power thin and light commercial laptops, as will the new Intel Core Ultra 200U (Arrow Lake) CPUs.

Intel's new processors will be available from over 10 OEMs

Photo Credit: Intel

More powerful commercial notebooks will be powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H and Core Ultra 200HX processors, according to Intel. Meanwhile, desktop and workstation computers will be equipped with Intel Core Ultra 200S (Arrow Lake) processors.

Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) CPUs With vPro Availability

Intel states that commercial PCs equipped with the new Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX and 200S series processors will be launched by the end of March. New PCs running on Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors are available. Businesses can expect PCs from over 10 OEMs including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Microsoft's Surface division, and Lenovo.

New commercial PCs with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors featuring Intel's Assured Supply Chain programme (with a chain of custody for each chip that can be digitally attested) are scheduled to arrive in H2 2025, according to the company.