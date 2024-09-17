Technology News
World Liberty Financial: Donald Trump Unveils Crypto Business, Offers Little Detail

Trump has embraced digital assets during his re-election campaign.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 September 2024 14:43 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Trump has been looking to court VDA advocates and their dollars ahead of elections

  • The official X handle of the initiative is @worldlibertyfi
  • The project, while launched, has not been made live as yet
  • The project will reportedly offer crypto services on Ethereum blockchain
Donald Trump on Monday offered few details about a new cryptocurrency business that the Republican former president, his family and associates unveiled in a live event on X Spaces.

Trump engaged in a wide-ranging discussion that touched on the second apparent assassination attempt against him on Sunday and his shift from being a cryptocurrency skeptic to embracing it.

But neither he nor his family provided much detail about the business - World Liberty Financial - including how it was formed, financed or what services it would provide.

It is unusual for a presidential candidate to launch a new business so close to an election, but Trump has been looking to court digital asset advocates and their dollars ahead of Election Day on November 5.

After previously deriding cryptocurrencies as a scam, Trump has embraced digital assets during his re-election campaign, promising to make the United States the "crypto capital of the planet" with light-touch regulation and a national stockpile of bitcoin.

Trump's two eldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr, have promoted the project in recent weeks, promising it will "transform" the world of digital asset finance, without elaborating.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Donald Trump, World Liberty Financial, Crypto Project

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Donald Trump, World Liberty Financial, Crypto Project
Google Pixel 10 Series Codename Reportedly Leaks, Suggesting Launch of Four Models Next Year
Microsoft 365 Copilot Pages, New AI Capabilities in Apps and Copilot Agents Rolled Out

