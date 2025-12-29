Technology News
Oppo Pad 5 Will Launch in India Alongside Oppo Reno 15 Series; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

In China, the Oppo Pad 5 has a 10,420mAh battery, while the Indian variant is expected to debut with a slightly smaller battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 17:13 IST
Oppo Pad 5 Will Launch in India Alongside Oppo Reno 15 Series; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 5 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset

Highlights
  • Indian variant of Oppo Pad 5 will feature a 10,050mAh battery
  • It features up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage
  • Oppo Pad 5 was unveiled in October in China
Oppo Pad 5 is officially confirmed to launch in India soon. Oppo teased the arrival of the new tablet in the country via Flipkart. The tablet is expected to debut alongside the Reno 15 series. Already launched in China back in October, the Oppo Pad 5's Indian variant will boast a 12.1-inch display and a 10,050mAh battery. In China, the Android tablet shipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and supports 67W fast charging.

Oppo Pad 5 to Be Available in at Least Two Colourways

A landing page on Flipkart's microsite for the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 series has confirmed the imminent India launch of the Oppo Pad 5. The tablet is listed at the bottom of the page, in Black and Pink colour options, but the official marketing names of these shades are not known yet. It is shown with stylus support.

oppo pad 5 india launch teased flipkart inline Oppo Pad 5


Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

The listing reveals that the Indian variant of Oppo Pad 5 will feature a 10,050mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the 10,420mAh battery used in the Chinese version. The tablet is likely to be launched alongside the Oppo Reno 15 series, although an exact launch date has yet to be announced.

The Oppo Pad 5 will feature a 12.1-inch 2.8K display and an AI-powered note-taking feature.  The pricing and the remaining specifications for the India market remain under wraps.

Oppo Pad 5 Price, Specifications

The Chinese variant of Oppo Pad 5 is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The price goes up to CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is offered in Galaxy Silver, Space Gray, Galaxy Silver Soft Light Edition, and Lucky Purple Soft Light Edition (translated from Chinese) in China.

The Oppo Pad 5 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset under the hood. It features up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It supports 67W fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
