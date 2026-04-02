Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Slides to $66,500 as Profit Booking, Macro Risks Weigh on Sentiment

Crypto prices slip as investors react to profit booking and global cues.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 13:25 IST
Bitcoin Slides to $66,500 as Profit Booking, Macro Risks Weigh on Sentiment

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Market movement slows as traders react to shifting global signals

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Short-term investors book profits after the recent price rise
  • ETF inflows offer limited support to stabilise prices
  • Global tensions continue to influence market sentiment
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near $66,500 (roughly Rs. 62.15 lakh) on Thursday as the cryptocurrency market faced renewed pressure amid profit booking and rising macroeconomic uncertainty. The world's largest cryptocurrency declined 2.80 percent in the past 24 hours. Analysts said the pullback follows a brief rally toward higher levels, with sentiment turning cautious as investors react to global developments. Ethereum traded near $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.91 lakh), indicating weakness across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 62 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.9 lakh, as per today's price tracker.

Analysts noted that recent inflows of $186 million (roughly Rs. 1,736 crore) have helped stabilise prices, even as short-term investors continue to book profits. However, mixed ETF flows and elevated macro risks are limiting upside, with key economic events and geopolitical tensions keeping sentiment fragile.

Altcoin Prices Drop Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum

On Thursday, Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $590.76 (roughly Rs. 55,152), down 4.29 percent, while other altcoins like Solana (SOL) traded near $79.15 (roughly Rs. 7,390), with a 5.84 percent drop. XRP hovered around $1.31 (roughly Rs. 122), down 2.54 percent, and Dogecoin (DOGE) saw its value drop by 3.53 percent, to $0.08 (roughly Rs. 8.39).

Explaining the current market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Market activity may remain slow due to the Easter period, which usually sees lower trading volumes. If selling continues, Bitcoin could test the $65,000 (roughly Rs. 60.69 lakh) level. A move above $69,000 (roughly Rs. 64.43 lakh) will be important to keep the upward trend intact.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Bitcoin is hovering near $67,000 (roughly Rs. 62.56 lakh) and the market is trading without conviction. Three forces are seen in action at once. These are: ETF demand has turned mixed. US spot Bitcoin ETFs have moved from a $117.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,097 crore) net inflow on March 31 to net outflows on April 1. Second, macro risk has risen ahead of the US jobs report on April 3, CPI on April 10, and the Fed's April 28-29 meeting. Third, the Middle-East conflict has pushed Brent above $100 (roughly Rs. 9,337). This has revived inflation concerns and also tightened liquidity expectations [...] Investors should avoid chasing short-term moves, keep position sizes measured, and use staggered buying rather than lump-sum risk until the macro picture becomes clearer.”

Weighing in on broader market conditions, CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Just as global markets seemed to be stabilising, fresh escalation signals from Donald Trump indicating conflict could extend through end-April unsettled sentiment across assets [...] In the near term, price action is likely to stay driven by macro headlines with stronger cross-asset linkages.”

Overall, analysts said the market remains sensitive to macro developments and shifting investor positioning, with price action likely to stay volatile in the near term. Bitcoin's next move will depend on whether buying support strengthens or if broader economic pressures continue to weigh on sentiment. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto News, Crypto Markets, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream Join PS Plus in April

Related Stories

Bitcoin Slides to $66,500 as Profit Booking, Macro Risks Weigh on Sentiment
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Sanjay Mishra's Crime Thriller
  2. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT: Know When, Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Roundup: Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »