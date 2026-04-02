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Hong Kong Misses March Target for Stablecoin Licences, HKMA Yet to Approve Issuers

Regulators delay approvals as scrutiny rises around stablecoin frameworks.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 14:50 IST
Hong Kong Misses March Target for Stablecoin Licences, HKMA Yet to Approve Issuers

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Hong Kong delays stablecoin approvals as regulators review applications carefully

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Highlights
  • No stablecoin issuers were approved despite the March timeline
  • The HKMA register shows zero licensed entities so far
  • Regulators prioritise compliance over faster approvals
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Hong Kong is yet to announce the issuing of any stablecoin licences despite earlier expectations that approvals would begin by March, as per official records and recent reports. This delay raises concerns about the pace of the city's crypto regulatory push, even as authorities position Hong Kong as a global digital asset hub. Regulators are still looking at applications, focusing on compliance, use cases, and financial stability. This shows that they are being careful about letting licensed stablecoin issuers into the market. This development also reflects tighter oversight of stablecoin frameworks on a global level.

Regulators Take Cautious Approach Amidst Global Stablecoin Scrutiny

Approvals are still pending by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) as the licensed stablecoin issuers are still not listed on the official register. The HKMA's Register of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers doesn't show any approved entities yet, even though the deadline was supposed to be in March. Authorities are continuing to evaluate applications, signalling a cautious approach towards approving stablecoin issuers in the region as regulators look to prioritise compliance and financial stability. 

Speaking at the Consensus Hong Kong conference, a senior official said, “In giving our licences, we ensure that licensees have novel use cases, a credible and sustainable business model and strong regulatory compliance capabilities.” The statement shows that the regulator cares more about quality than speed. This is because they want to find a balance between innovation and financial stability and investor protection in the stablecoin sector.

Earlier reports had indicated that major financial institutions such as HSBC and Standard Chartered were among those preparing to receive the first batch of stablecoin licences in Hong Kong. The city has been actively working to establish itself as a regulated crypto hub, introducing frameworks for virtual asset trading platforms and signalling support for blockchain innovation. However, the delay in issuing licences suggests that regulators may be prioritising caution amid growing global scrutiny of stablecoins.

The lack of approved issuers may lead to slow initial adoption, but at the same time, it also showcases Hong Kong's intent to build a strong and compliant crypto ecosystem. Eventually, as the authorities continue to analyse different applications, the stablecoin licences will roll out and are expected to play a key role in shaping the region's digital asset landscape. This will reinforce the region's position as a leading centre for regulated crypto activity. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Stablecoin
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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