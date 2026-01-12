Technology News
Nothing Announces Plans to Open Its First Flagship Store in India Soon

We can expect more official details about Nothing's plans to open it's first flagship store in India in the coming days.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 17:01 IST
Nothing Announces Plans to Open Its First Flagship Store in India Soon

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition (pictured) was launched in India in December 2025

Highlights
  • Nothing plans to expand its India presence with a brand store
  • CMF India prepares to launch new products on January 13
  • Nothing strengthens its retail push in the Indian market
Nothing is preparing to open its first flagship retail store in India, marking a major step in the company's push to strengthen its presence in the country. The store will serve as a physical hub where Nothing can display its products and brand more closely to customers while it grows its footprint in India. The move comes alongside efforts to deepen manufacturing and product launches in India, highlighting the market's growing importance to Nothing's global strategy. More details about the store are expected to be announced soon.

Nothing Confirms India Retail Push With Flagship Store Opening

The Carl Pei-led OEM has confirmed via social media posts that the brand's first flagship store in India will open soon. The exact date or location details have not yet been announced. We can expect more official details about the same over the next few days.

The flagship store will give Nothing a dedicated retail space in India to present its products and brand in a more controlled setting. It also highlights the company's increasing commitment to India as an important market for future growth.

This follows the recent registration of Nothing's sub-brand CMF as a legally independent company in India. The move was first announced in September, when Nothing confirmed that CMF would shift its full smartphone manufacturing operations to India.

CMF is now called CMF India Private Limited, according to official documents. The company has moved its operations to India, where it will handle smartphone and wearable manufacturing, operations, and research and development.

Notably, the CMF Headphones Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro will be launched in India on January 13.

Therefore, we can expect the Nothing flagship store opening to be held later in the month. We can expect to know more about it in the coming days or weeks.

The latest Nothing-branded product that was launched in India was the limited Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition in December 2025, which costs Rs. 28,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. It comes with the same specifications as the standard Nothing Phone 3a, which was introduced in the country in March 2025.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Nothing, Nothing Store India, CMF, Carl Pei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
After OpenAI, Now Anthropic Introduces Claude for Healthcare AI Tools

