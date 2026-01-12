Nothing is preparing to open its first flagship retail store in India, marking a major step in the company's push to strengthen its presence in the country. The store will serve as a physical hub where Nothing can display its products and brand more closely to customers while it grows its footprint in India. The move comes alongside efforts to deepen manufacturing and product launches in India, highlighting the market's growing importance to Nothing's global strategy. More details about the store are expected to be announced soon.

Nothing Confirms India Retail Push With Flagship Store Opening

The Carl Pei-led OEM has confirmed via social media posts that the brand's first flagship store in India will open soon. The exact date or location details have not yet been announced. We can expect more official details about the same over the next few days.

The flagship store will give Nothing a dedicated retail space in India to present its products and brand in a more controlled setting. It also highlights the company's increasing commitment to India as an important market for future growth.

This follows the recent registration of Nothing's sub-brand CMF as a legally independent company in India. The move was first announced in September, when Nothing confirmed that CMF would shift its full smartphone manufacturing operations to India.

CMF is now called CMF India Private Limited, according to official documents. The company has moved its operations to India, where it will handle smartphone and wearable manufacturing, operations, and research and development.

Notably, the CMF Headphones Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro will be launched in India on January 13.

Therefore, we can expect the Nothing flagship store opening to be held later in the month. We can expect to know more about it in the coming days or weeks.

The latest Nothing-branded product that was launched in India was the limited Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition in December 2025, which costs Rs. 28,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. It comes with the same specifications as the standard Nothing Phone 3a, which was introduced in the country in March 2025.