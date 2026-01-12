Technology News
English Edition

WhatsApp Might Soon Let Parents Control Who Minors Interact With

WhatsApp is said to be developing a secondary account that lets parents control a linked account.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 January 2026 17:33 IST
WhatsApp Might Soon Let Parents Control Who Minors Interact With

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

WhatsApp is said to let parents review privacy settings and see activity updates

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The secondary account feature is aimed at users under the age of 18
  • Child accounts can be connected with parents via a dedicated link
  • WhatsApp is said to limit messages and calls to saved contacts
Advertisement

WhatsApp might be working on a new feature to provide parents with dedicated controls to protect minors and regulate their exposure to strangers. As per a feature tracker, the Meta-owned company is developing secondary accounts that come with limited features, and a dedicated link that allows another user to connect with and control the privacy settings. The parent account is also said to get several other controls, including seeing their teenager's activity updates. However, they will not be able to see their messages or call details.

WhatsApp Is Developing Secondary Accounts

In a post, WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo claimed that the instant messaging platform is now working on introducing parental controls for users under the age of 18. The feature is currently under development, so its visibility on the latest Android beta version might vary from region to region.

Dubbed secondary accounts, the post claims these are designed for minors and teenagers. Since WhatsApp has a massive user base, and underage users also use the platform to stay connected with their friends, join classroom and coaching groups, and interact with their family members, the company might be focusing on creating a safer experience without compromising their privacy.

whatsapp secondary account wabetainfo WhatsApp Secondary Account

Parental controls via secondary account on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

These secondary accounts can be linked with a primary account, which belongs to the parent or a guardian. These two accounts can be connected with one another via a dedicated link, claimed the tracker. In a screenshot, the post also revealed the different privacy controls the parent would have access to once the secondary account is connected.

By default, the secondary account is said to be limited to text and call only the saved contacts on the device. Similarly, they can only receive messages and calls from saved contacts. Additionally, parents can control who can see the minor's profile picture, last seen, About info, and if read receipts are turned on or off.

When the default settings are turned on, only saved contacts can add the minor to a group. Additionally, the parent account also receives regular activity updates on the secondary account, although it is not clear what data they will be able to see.

If the information is true, WhatsApp might be working on creating a balance between providing parents with access to their teenagers' and minors' accounts to protect their exposure and keep track of how much time they spend on the app, while ensuring the underage users still have control over their privacy, as the parent cannot see the chat list, call logs, or messages and call conversations.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp features, WhatsApp, Apps, Parental Control
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Announces Plans to Open Its First Flagship Store in India Soon

Related Stories

WhatsApp Might Soon Let Parents Control Who Minors Interact With
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart Republic Day Sale
  2. OnePlus Freedom Sale Slashes Prices of Phones, Tablets, and More Products
  3. Vivo X200T Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  4. These OnePlus, Samsung Phones Will Be on Sale During Amazon's Next Sale
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: iQOO Smartphone Deals Revealed
  6. Vivo Y500i With a 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched
  7. Best Laser Printers to Buy in India Right Now
  8. Here Are Some of the Best Smartphones With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
  9. Google Adds AI-Powered 'Business Agent' Feature to Search for Shoppers
  10. WhatsApp Might Soon Let Parents Control Who Minors Interact With
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Might Soon Let Parents Control Who Minors Interact With
  2. Nothing Announces Plans to Open Its First Flagship Store in India Soon
  3. After OpenAI, Now Anthropic Introduces Claude for Healthcare AI Tools
  4. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Date, Colourways Announced; Set to Arrive Alongside Magic 8 Pro Air
  5. Mahasenha Volume 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Mystical Thriller Online?
  6. Kirkkan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. OnePlus 15T Colourways, RAM, Storage Variants Leaked Online; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  8. Vivo X200T India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Expected Specifications
  9. Bitcoin Trades Flat as Crypto Markets Enter Consolidation Phase
  10. Forza Horizon 6 and Fable Gameplay to Debut at Xbox Developer Direct on January 22
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »