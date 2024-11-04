Technology News
Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next Reportedly Gains Support for China’s Digital Yuan

Huawei device users in China will not be required to install the CBDC app.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 18:34 IST
Huawei's HarmonyOS Next Reportedly Gains Support for China's Digital Yuan

Photo Credit: Reuters

China’s CBDC is known as the e-CNY, or digital renminbi (RMB)

  • China has been testing its CBDC since 2022
  • Standard Chartered is part of China’s CBDC trials
  • China is also trying offline payments through the CBDC
China's Huawei recently unveiled its new operating system called HarmonyOS Next to power its hardware devices. Among other upgrades, HarmonyOS Next reportedly comes with support for China's central bank digital currency (CBDC). Huawei aims to drive widespread adoption of the digital currency. The brand is among the top smartphone brands in China and is said to cater to around a billion users – potentially enabling broad access to the e-CNY and accelerating its reach to the masses. The e-CNY is also known as the digital renminbi (RMB).

China has been accelerating its efforts to develop and test its CBDC. By representing fiat currency on blockchain, CBDC transactions are recorded on blockchain networks, creating a permanent and immutable ledger. This enhances the transparency and reliability of CBDC transactions.

Huawei device users in China will not be required to install the CBDC app released by the authorities there, a report by CoinTelegraph said citing reports by local Chinese publications. This integration is further expected to ramp up financial monitoring that is overseen by the People's Bank of China.

In April 2022, the country made its CBDC trials available in 23 cities including Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen to enable residents in these cities to pay for goods and services with the e-CNY.

In July 2023, China started testing offline payments through the e-CNY to cater to merchants and citizens residing in regions of low web connectivity. The same year in November, the Standard Chartered bank entered China's CBDC trials.

A recent survey on CBDCs by the CFA Institute had said that emerging markets like India and China have found a broader acceptance for CBDCs among other Asia-Pacific regions. The report noted that 70 percent of users surveyed in China favoured the launch of the CBDC.

Huawei's involvement in China's Web3 ecosystem has been in alignment with the stance of the country's government.

While the tech giant is showing support for the e-CNY CBDC, it recently also joined a newly formed organisation in China that aims to set standards for Web3 technologies like Metaverse and NFTs. Cryptocurrencies, meanwhile, remain banned in China since 2021.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Huawei, CBDC, eCNY, HarmonyOS

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Huawei, CBDC, eCNY, HarmonyOS
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
