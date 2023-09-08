Technology News

IMF-FSB, Regulators Set Out Roadmap to Coordinate Global Cooperation on Crypto Asset Regulation

The IMF states that benefits of crypto assets like cheaper and faster cross-border payments, and increased financial inclusion are yet to materialise.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 September 2023 12:23 IST
IMF-FSB, Regulators Set Out Roadmap to Coordinate Global Cooperation on Crypto Asset Regulation

Photo Credit: Reuters

The European Union has approved the world's first comprehensive set of rules for cryptoassets

Highlights
  • The paper sets out timelines for the IMF and G20 to regulate crypto
  • It marks a further evolution in regulatory thinking after several years
  • Many of the claimed benefits from cryptoassets have yet to materalise

Global financial regulators and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday set out a roadmap to coordinate measures that stop crypto assets from undermining macroeconomic and financial stability. Such risks are exacerbated by noncompliance with existing laws in some instances, the G20's risk watchdog, the Financial Stability Board, and the IMF said in a paper.

Many of the claimed benefits from crypto assets, such as cheaper and faster cross-border payments, and increased financial inclusion, have yet to materialise, it added.

"Widespread adoption of crypto-assets could undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy, circumvent capital flow management measures, exacerbate fiscal risks, divert resources available for financing the real economy, and threaten global financial stability," the paper said.

The paper sets out timelines for members of the IMF and G20 to implement recent recommendations to regulate crypto from the Financial Stability Board and IOSCO, a global group of securities regulators.

It marks a further evolution in regulatory thinking after several years of seeing little threat from the sector, with attitudes hardening after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX last November, which rattled markets and left investors nursing losses.

"A comprehensive policy and regulatory response for crypto-assets is necessary to address the risks of crypto-assets to macroeconomic and financial stability," said the paper, which will be presented to G20 leaders at a summit this month in New Delhi.

The European Union has approved the world's first comprehensive set of rules for crypto assets, but there is a patchier approach elsewhere to a borderless sector where fraud and manipulation are "prevalent".

Other elements include governments avoiding large deficits which can lead to inflation that dents fiat currencies and encourages substitutes such as cryptoassets, the paper said.

The tax treatment of crypto assets should also be spelled out, along with how existing laws apply to the sector. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, IMF
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $26,000 Mark, Small Profits Grace Most Altcoins
iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers

Related Stories

IMF-FSB, Regulators Set Out Roadmap to Coordinate Global Cooperation on Crypto Asset Regulation
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. Huawei Mate X5 Foldable Smartphone With 7.85-Inch Display Launched
  3. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India Pre-Orders to Begin on This Date
  5. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon
  7. iPhone Pro Max Might Arrive With 128GB of Storage Even After Price Hike
  8. All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
  9. Here's Why You Need to Update Your iPhone to iOS 16.6.1 Right Away
  10. Oppo A38 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
  2. Nokia G42 5G India Price Teased Ahead of September 11 Launch, Gets Pink Colour Variant in Global Markets
  3. GoPro Max 2 in the Works as Successor to Company's First 360-Degree Camera, CEO Confirms: What to Expect
  4. Oppo A38 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 60,000; Launch Expected Soon
  6. OTT Releases This Week: One Piece, Bro, Friday Night Plan, and More on Netflix
  7. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Hike Won't Bring Upgrade From 128GB Base Storage Configuration: Report
  8. iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers
  9. Huawei Mate X5 With 7.85-Inch Main Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  10. IMF-FSB, Regulators Set Out Roadmap to Coordinate Global Cooperation on Crypto Asset Regulation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.