Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $26,000 Mark, Small Profits Grace Most Altcoins

Bitcoin is trading at the price point of $26,230 (roughly Rs. 21.8 lakh) after reeling in a gain of 1.61 percent on Friday, September 8.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 September 2023 11:45 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $26,000 Mark, Small Profits Grace Most Altcoins

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The crypto market valuation as of September 8 stands at $1.05 trillion

Highlights
  • Leo, Stellar recorded gains
  • Monero, Binance USD also saw minor profits
  • Neo Coin saw losses

Bitcoin on Friday, September 8 registered a small profit of 1.61 percent to trade at the price point of $26,230 (roughly Rs. 21.8 lakh). This marks the first time this week that the most expensive cryptocurrency has managed to breach the mark of $26,000 (roughly Rs. 21.6 lakh). Up until now, on most days, BTC had been trading round the value of $25,000 (roughly Rs. 20.7 lakh). As per industry analysts, the investor sentiment seems to have been slightly boosted after news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. exploring a blockchain-based payment and settlement system. It comes across as a sign that companies are still building in the ongoing bear phase.

Ethereum rose by 0.52 percent to trade at the price point of $1,647 (roughly Rs. 1.37 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the value of ETH went up by $15 (roughly Rs. 1,247).

Along with JPMorgan's blockchain exploration, other factors are also in favour of the crypto sector.

“This positive price movement could be because of a paper published yesterday by the IMF and the G20's Financial Stability Board. The paper pointed out that a blanket ban on crypto would not be effective long-term and recommended targeted restrictions and comprehensive monetary policy instead,” Edul Patel, the CEO and co-founder of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

This paper essentially underlines the importance of a global regulatory and recommends targeted restrictions and sound monetary policy instead.

Among cryptocurrencies that reeled in profits today, Binance Coin, Ripple, USD Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, and Polkadot made their marks.

Other cryptocurrencies to have seen gains today include Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Stellar, Monero, Binance USD, Cosmos, and Cronos.

Over the last 24 hours, the overall crypto market valuation rose by 1.15 percent to touch the capitalisation point of $1.05 trillion (roughly Rs. 87,32,986 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

The fear and greed index also jumped five points since yesterday and is currently in the fear zone with a score of 46/100.

Meanwhile, losses also struck some cryptocurrencies on Friday including Polygon, Shiba Inu, Chainlink, Uniswap, and Qtum.

The next three days could be crucial for the global crypto market now that the G20 leaders are heading to Delhi today, to attend the G20 meetings. India, as the G20 president, has been working on making crypto rules that would work on an international level. Key updates about the same are expected in the coming days.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Zoom Discussed Alleged Microsoft Anti-Competitive Behaviour With US, EU Regulators: Report
iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $26,000 Mark, Small Profits Grace Most Altcoins
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. Huawei Mate X5 Foldable Smartphone With 7.85-Inch Display Launched
  3. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India Pre-Orders to Begin on This Date
  5. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon
  7. iPhone Pro Max Might Arrive With 128GB of Storage Even After Price Hike
  8. All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
  9. Here's Why You Need to Update Your iPhone to iOS 16.6.1 Right Away
  10. Oppo A38 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
  2. Nokia G42 5G India Price Teased Ahead of September 11 Launch, Gets Pink Colour Variant in Global Markets
  3. GoPro Max 2 in the Works as Successor to Company's First 360-Degree Camera, CEO Confirms: What to Expect
  4. Oppo A38 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 60,000; Launch Expected Soon
  6. OTT Releases This Week: One Piece, Bro, Friday Night Plan, and More on Netflix
  7. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Hike Won't Bring Upgrade From 128GB Base Storage Configuration: Report
  8. iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers
  9. Huawei Mate X5 With 7.85-Inch Main Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  10. IMF-FSB, Regulators Set Out Roadmap to Coordinate Global Cooperation on Crypto Asset Regulation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.