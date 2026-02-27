Technology News
Huawei Mate 80 Pro Launched Globally With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 100W Fast Charging

Huawei has not revealed the chipset for the global model, while the Chinese variant is powered by the Kirin 9030 Pro SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 13:10 IST
Huawei Mate 80 Pro Launched Globally With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 100W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 80 Pro comes in Black, Green and Gold shades

Highlights
  • Mate 80 Pro runs EMUI 15.0 in global markets
  • It features a 6.75-inch LTPO OLED display
  • It houses a 5,750mAh battery with 100W charging
Huawei has unveiled the Huawei Mate 80 Pro in global markets at its “Now is Your Run” event in Madrid on Thursday. The global variant differs slightly from the China model, as it runs EMUI 15.0 instead of HarmonyOS 6.0. It comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 5,750mAh battery with 100W charging support. Alongside the flagship smartphone, Huawei also introduced the Watch GT Runner 2, Watch Ultimate 2, MatePad Mini, FreeBuds Pro 5, and Band 11 Series.

The company has yet to announce the global price of the Mate 80 Pro. The smartphone will go on sale in select markets, with availability varying by region. It comes in a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant and is available in Black, Green, and Gold shades.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Specifications, Features

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro sports a 6.75-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2832 × 1280 pixel resolution and 460ppi pixel density. It supports up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1440Hz PWM dimming, up to 1.07 billion colours, and peak brightness of 3000 nits. Huawei has not detailed the chipset for the global model. The Chinese variant carries a Kirin 9030 Pro SoC. The phone ships with 16GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It runs EMUI 15.0 globally, while in China, it ships with HarmonyOS 6.0.

In the camera department, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with variable aperture from f/1.4 to f/4.0 and optical image stabilisation. It also features a 40-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 48-megapixel macro telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The handset also carries a 13-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera with autofocus. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is backed by a 5,750mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. The handset is available in single and dual-SIM variants depending on the market. It is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB Type-C with USB 3.1 Gen 1 speeds, NFC, dual-band GPS, and NavIC support. The phone measures 161.85 × 76 × 7.95mm in size and weighs about 219g.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 80 Pro, Huawei Mate 80 Pro Launch, Huawei Mate 80 Pro Features, Huawei Mate 80 Pro Specifications, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo T4 Series, iQOO Z10 Lineup to Get Price Hike Starting March 1, Tipster Claims

