Huawei has unveiled the Huawei Mate 80 Pro in global markets at its “Now is Your Run” event in Madrid on Thursday. The global variant differs slightly from the China model, as it runs EMUI 15.0 instead of HarmonyOS 6.0. It comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 5,750mAh battery with 100W charging support. Alongside the flagship smartphone, Huawei also introduced the Watch GT Runner 2, Watch Ultimate 2, MatePad Mini, FreeBuds Pro 5, and Band 11 Series.

The company has yet to announce the global price of the Mate 80 Pro. The smartphone will go on sale in select markets, with availability varying by region. It comes in a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant and is available in Black, Green, and Gold shades.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Specifications, Features

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro sports a 6.75-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2832 × 1280 pixel resolution and 460ppi pixel density. It supports up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1440Hz PWM dimming, up to 1.07 billion colours, and peak brightness of 3000 nits. Huawei has not detailed the chipset for the global model. The Chinese variant carries a Kirin 9030 Pro SoC. The phone ships with 16GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It runs EMUI 15.0 globally, while in China, it ships with HarmonyOS 6.0.

In the camera department, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with variable aperture from f/1.4 to f/4.0 and optical image stabilisation. It also features a 40-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 48-megapixel macro telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The handset also carries a 13-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera with autofocus. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is backed by a 5,750mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. The handset is available in single and dual-SIM variants depending on the market. It is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB Type-C with USB 3.1 Gen 1 speeds, NFC, dual-band GPS, and NavIC support. The phone measures 161.85 × 76 × 7.95mm in size and weighs about 219g.