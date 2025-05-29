Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin will Hold Strategic Importance to Strengthen US' Position Against China, Says JD Vance

The US feels that China's distance from crypto can give it a leverage in the digital assets space under Trump's Presidency.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2025 15:25 IST
Bitcoin will Hold Strategic Importance to Strengthen US' Position Against China, Says JD Vance

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Bitcoin Conference kicked off on May 27 and will conclude on May 29

Highlights
  • Around 35,000 are estimated to be attending the Bitcoin conference
  • JD Vance reached the event alongside Eric Trump and Donald Jr.
  • Eric Trump said he'd love to see some big banks go extinct
Advertisement

The US is gearing up to make Bitcoin an integral part of its economy under President Donald Trump. This week, the annual Bitcoin Conference kicked off in Las Vegas, attracting industry leaders from around the globe. On May 28, JD Vance took centre stage at the event to outline the country's stance on cryptocurrencies. The US Vice President stated that Bitcoin, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency, will be strategically integrated into the US financial system to strengthen its position against China.

In 2021, China imposed a blanket ban on all crypto-related activities without disclosing the exact reasons. While several parts of the world are now taking an incubating approach towards crypto, China has remained firm on its crypto ban.

The US now feels that China's distance from crypto can give it a leverage in the digital assets space under Trump's Presidency, Vance indicated in his speech. Afterall, the US-China tensions have only intensified owing to tariff wars, trade tensions, and tech curbs in recent times.

"The People's Republic of China doesn't like Bitcoin. Why is our biggest adversary such an opponent of bitcoin? If the communist Republic of China is leaning away from Bitcoin, then maybe the United States ought to be leaning into Bitcoin," Vance said in his speech.

The US Vice President reportedly told the estimated 35,000 conference attendees that Bitcoin will be able to help the unbanked US nationals become part of the financial system -- which is what the US is aiming at with its vision for the sector's development, he noted.

"Decentralised finance and crypto has transformed how Americans transact with one another. Its expanded banking for many who may not have otherwise had it. Crypto is a hedge against bad policies," Vance noted.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $107,900 (roughly Rs. 92.2 lakh) on international exchanges, showed CoinMarketCap. At its highest so far, the asset has touched the price point of $111,500 (roughly Rs. 95.3 lakh).

Addressing the conference, Vance also spoke about the expanding experiments with blockchain use cases. He highlighted that this underlaying tech that also supports crypto can change how governments store and track logistics, supply-chain management, as well as private health records of patients.

Vance was joined by President Trump's two sons, Eric and Donald Junior, at the event. In the backdrop of the US working to create comprehensive crypto rules, Trump's elder son Eric reportedly said he'd love to see some big banks go extinct.

For now, the US SEC's Crypto Task Force is expected to present its designed crypto rules before President Trump by August. Meanwhile, the task force will be meeting with crypto industry members as well as common citizens through a series of roundtable discussions on crucial crypto-related topics.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, US, Bitcoin, JD Vance, Blockchain, Donald Trump
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Working on Logout Option for Primary Phones on Latest Beta Release: Report

Related Stories

Bitcoin will Hold Strategic Importance to Strengthen US' Position Against China, Says JD Vance
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Pova Curve 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  2. WhatsApp Might Introduce a 'Logout' Button for Users Who Need a Break
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Max Design, Thicker Chassis Seen in Leaked Hands On Video
  4. Google Photos Marks 10 Year Anniversary By Introducing These New Features
  5. iPhone 17 Air Battery Specifications, Weight and Other Details Leaked
  6. Nothing Phone 3 Design Teaser Shows Textured Button
  7. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features & More
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Reportedly Cancels Black Panther Game, Shuts Down Developer Cliffhanger Games
  2. Bitcoin will Hold Strategic Importance to Strengthen US' Position Against China, Says JD Vance
  3. Google Photos 10 Year Anniversary Updates Bring Redesigned Editor, QR Code for Easy Album Sharing
  4. Microsoft’s Copilot for Gaming AI Chatbot Now in Public Testing on Xbox Mobile Apps
  5. WhatsApp Working on Logout Option for Primary Phones on Latest Beta Release: Report
  6. Tecno Pova Curve 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Telegram to Distribute Grok Chatbot to Users After $300 Million xAI Deal
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Sheds 'Project Orion' Codename, Enters Pre-Production Phase
  9. Honor Earbuds X9 With IP54 Rating, Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  10. Apple Updates Logic Pro for iPad and Mac With Flashback Capture, New Sound Packs and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »