  Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Leads BAFTA Games Awards 2026 Nominations With 12 Nods

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Leads BAFTA Games Awards 2026 Nominations With 12 Nods

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads with 12 nominations, followed by Dispatch with nine nominations.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 March 2026 14:33 IST
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Leads BAFTA Games Awards 2026 Nominations With 12 Nods

Photo Credit: Sandfall Interactive/ Kepler Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025

Highlights
  • Hit extraction shooter Arc Raiders received five nominations
  • Ghost of Yotei bagged eight nominations at BAFTA Games Awards 2026
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was nominated in seven categories
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the acclaimed RPG from Sandfall Interactive, continues to bask in awards spotlight. After receiving numerous year-end honours over the last few months, the game has bagged 12 nominations at the prestigious BAFTA Games Awards, the most for any title this year. Expedition 33 is nominated in categories including Best Game, Game Design, and Artistic Achievement, among others.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced the nominations for the BAFTA Games Awards 2026 on Wednesday, picking 42 games across 17 categories. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 led the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Dispatch; the superhero narrative adventure game scored nine nods, including Best Game. Sucker Punch's action-adventure title Ghost of Yotei bagged eight nominations, while Kojima Production's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was nominated in seven categories.

Multiplayer hit Arc Raiders received five nominations — these include nods in Best Game, Technical Achievement, and Multiplayer categories.

Expedition 33 is one of the most decorated games of all time, winning hundreds of Game of the Year awards globally. It has won the top prize at The Game Awards 2025, the Golden Joystick Awards 2025, and D.I.C.E. Awards.

The 22nd BAFTA Games Awards will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London, on April 17, 2026. The ceremony will also be streamed live on BAFTA YouTube channel. Here is the full list of BAFTA Games Awards 2026 nominations:

Animation

Battlefield 6 (Development Team – Battlefield Studios/Electronic Arts)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach: (Hideo Kojima, Masaaki Kawata, Laurie Jezequel – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dispatch (Development Team – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Craig Harris, Nikita Taranduke, Jen Zee – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Development Team – Team Cherry/Team Cherry)

Artistic Achievement

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Hideo Kojima, Yoji Shinkawa, Megan Tuckwell – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dispatch (Derek Stratton – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Development Team – Team Cherry/Team Cherry)

South of Midnight (Development Team – Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Audio Achievement

Arc Raiders (Bence Pajor, Olof Strömqvist, Simon Svanbäck – Embark Studios/Embark Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Hideo Kojima, Hiroyuki Nakayama – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dispatch (Development Team – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda)

Best Game

Arc Raiders (Aleksander Grøndal, Stefan Strandberg, Virgil Watkins – Embark Studios/Embark Studios)

Blue Prince (Development Team – Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Dispatch (Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, Pierre Shorette – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda)

British Game

Atomfall (Development Team – Rebellion/Rebellion)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller)

Mafia: The Old Country (Development Team – Hangar 13/2K)

Monument Valley 3 (Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games)

PowerWash Simulator 2 (Development Team – FuturLab/FuturLab)

Two Point Museum (Development Team – Two Point Studios/SEGA)

Debut Game

Blue Prince (Development Team – Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken “coda” Snyder/ Hexecutable LLC)

Despelote (Development Team – Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena/Panic)

Dispatch (Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, Pierre Shorette – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

The Midnight Walk (Development Team – MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

Evolving Game

Fallout 76 (Development Team – Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Helldivers 2 (Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hitman World of Assassination (Development Team – IO Interactive/IO Interactive)

No Man's Sky (Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games)

Vampire Survivors (Development Team – poncle/poncle)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Dmitry Grigorenko, Oliver Hollis-Leick, Anatolii Koruka – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment Publishing)

Family

Donkey Kong Bananza (Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Is This Seat Taken? (Ausiàs Dalmau, Sergi Pérez – Poti Poti/Wholesome Games Presents)

Lego Party! (Development Team – SMG Studio/Fictions)

Mario Kart World (Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo)

PowerWash Simulator 2 (Development Team – FuturLab/FuturLab)

Two Point Museum (Development Team – Two Point Studios/SEGA)

Game Beyond Entertainment

The Alters (Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios)

And Roger (Yona, Yasuhiro Nakashima – TearyHand Studio/Kodansha)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken “coda” Snyder/ Hexecutable LLC)

Despelote (Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena, Gabe Cuzzillo – Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena/Panic)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Development Team – GSC Game World/GSC Game World)

Game Design

Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun – Kenny Sun & Friends/Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Tonda Ros – Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Amir Rao, Gavin Simon, Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games)

Split Fiction (Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Multiplayer

Arc Raiders (Aleksander Grøndal, Virgil Watkins – Embark Studios/Embark Studios)

Dune: Awakening (Marcos Pereira, Paul Vallet, Hugo Gonçalves – Funcom/Funcom)

Elden Ring Nightreign (Development Team – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Lego Party! (Development Team – SMG Studio/Fictions)

Peak (Development Team – Aggro Crab & Landfall/Aggro Crab & Landfall)

Split Fiction (Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Music

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard, Alice Duport-Percier – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Hideo Kojima, Woodkid, Ludvig Forssell – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dispatch (Andrew Arcadi, Skyler Barto – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

Ghost of Yotei (Toma Otowa, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Christopher Larkin – Team Cherry/Team Cherry)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Gordy Haab, Pete Ward, Christoffer Larsson – MachineGames/Bethesda)

Narrative

The Alters (Tomasz Kisilewicz, Katarzyna Tybinka – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios)

Blue Prince (Tonda Ros – Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Guillaume Broche, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Hideo Kojima, Kenji Yano, Ray Khalastchi – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Development Team – Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

New Intellectual Property

The Alters (Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios)

Arc Raiders (Aleksander Grøndal, Stefan Strandberg, Robert Sammelin – Embark Studios/Embark Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Dispatch (Pierre Shorette, Dennis Lenart, Nick Herman – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio)

South of Midnight (Development Team – Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Split Fiction (Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Performer in a Leading Role

Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson in Dispatch – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

Ben Starr as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Erika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost Of Yotei – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Tom McKay as Henry Of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – MachineGames/Bethesda

Performer in a Supporting Role

Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad in Lies Of P: Overture – Neowiz/Neowiz

Charlie Cox as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Jane Perry as Lia Cain in Dead Take – Surgent Studios/Pocketpair Publishing

Jeffrey Wright as Chase in Dispatch – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

Kristy Rider as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Technical Achievement

Arc Raiders (Robert Träffe, Martin Singh-Blom – Embark Studios/Embark Studios)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Hideo Kojima, Akio Sakamoto, Neil Johnson – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Doom: The Dark Ages (Development Team – id Software/Bethesda)

Ghost of Yotei (Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda)

Split Fiction (Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Thought-provoking, emotional story
  • Stunning visuals and setting
  • Social gameplay systems
  • Evocative music
  • Strong cast of new characters
  • Bad
  • Excess of tools and technology
  • No added depth to action
  • Server connection issues
Read detailed Sony Death Stranding 2: On The Beach review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Dispatch

Dispatch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent, episodic story
  • Striking animation and visuals
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Great voice work
  • Slick action sequences
  • Tense, fun management gameplay
  • Bad
  • Lacks gameplay depth and variety
  • Supporting cast doesn't get spotlight
  • Limited player choices
Read detailed AdHoc Studio Dispatch review
Genre Adventure
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Stunning cinematic visualso
  • Slick and visceral combat
  • Compelling protagonist
  • Innovative exploration
  • Variety of modes
  • Flawless, bug-free performance
  • Bad
  • Risk-averse storytelling
  • Cumbersome combat UI
  • Mechanically similar to Ghost of Tsushima
Read detailed Sony Ghost of Yotei review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Lava Bold 2 5G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Leads BAFTA Games Awards 2026 Nominations With 12 Nods
