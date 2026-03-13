iQOO Z11x 5G First Impressions

2026 appears to mark a shift in iQOO's smartphone strategy in India. Recently, Gadgets 360 exclusively reported about the company's plans to skip launching a new model in its Neo series this year as it recalibrates its flagship portfolio. While that decision leaves a gap in the upper mid-range segment, the brand's more affordable lineup continues to see activity, as evident by the launch of the new iQOO Z11x 5G in India, which aims to deliver a balanced hardware package for everyday users. Here are our first impressions.

iQOO Z11x 5G Design and Display

The Dynamic light on the iQOO Z11x 5G appears smaller than the unit on its predecessor

In an era when phone brands opt for drastic design changes with each successive generation, the iQOO Z11x 5G builds on its predecessor's aesthetics. The camera module sits, slightly raised, in the top-left corner and features a vertically aligned arrangement within a rectangular island. While it seems to be inspired by its predecessor, a few changes are noticeable. The brand appears to have reduced the size of the Dynamic light and moved it to the right of the secondary camera, which also results in a smaller camera deco.

The iQOO Z11x 5G has been launched in two colourways — Prismatic Green and Titan Black. We have the former, and it is essentially a soft mint-green shade. The rear panel has a smooth texture that subtly reflects light and creates the illusion of different lines running across the back. Overall, it is an attractive design that does not appear too ostentatious.

The handset is fairly slim but has considerable weight to it

The edges appear gently curved, which should aid in-hand comfort during prolonged use. We will thoroughly discuss its ergonomics in our full review. At 8.4mm, the handset is relatively slim, considering its battery size, although it certainly feels hefty, tipping the scales at about 219g. The handset ships with IP68 and IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance.

On the front, the iQOO Z11x 5G sports a 6.76-inch (1,080x2,344 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 382 ppi pixel density, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. Based on initial impressions, it is a vibrant panel with plenty of colour saturation and sharp picture output. We also tested it outdoors for a short while, and it appears to maintain decent brightness levels. However, what's disappointing is the bezels. While the bezels on three sides are visibly pronounced, the bottom bezel stands out due to its high thickness.

The bottom bezel on the iQOO Z11x 5G is extremely thick

We will thoroughly test the screen quality and discuss it in our in-depth review, which should be out soon.

iQOO Z11x 5G Camera, Features, and Battery

The iQOO Z11x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. On paper, the hardware combination suggests the smartphone should handle routine tasks such as messaging, app navigation, streaming, and casual gaming without much difficulty. Its real-world performance, however, will only become clear once we spend more time with the handset.

iQOO Z11x 5G runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6

In terms of optics, the iQOO Z11x 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary Bokeh camera. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, housed within a hole-punch cutout. Image quality and consistency across different lighting conditions will be examined in detail during the full review.

The iQOO Z11x 5G packs a 7,200mAh Lithium-ion battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. Battery life and charging performance, however, are aspects that can only be assessed after extended usage.

A 50-megapixel sensor headlines the dual camera unit

From our initial impressions, the iQOO Z11x 5G appears to primarily focus on providing users with practical hardware features instead of niche, experimental features. Whether it manages to translate its on-paper strengths into a compelling real-world experience remains to be seen. Stay tuned for our full review, which should drop soon.