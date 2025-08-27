Technology News
BYDFi Signs Multi-Year Crypto Partnership With Newcastle United

Newcastle United names BYDFi its Official Crypto Exchange Partner, joining a growing list of Premier League clubs with crypto deals.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 20:05 IST
BYDFi Signs Multi-Year Crypto Partnership With Newcastle United

Newcastle United teams up with crypto exchange BYDFi to expand its global reach

Newcastle United announces a multi-year partnership with global cryptocurrency exchange BYDFi. This deal marks a significant step forward in Newcastle's global expansion strategy, as the Club has secured BYDFi as its Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner through a multi-year partnership contract. According to the Club, the partnership is a major breakthrough in establishing its presence in key international markets while also offering fans digital finance tools, expertise, and new experiences through BYDFi. Newcastle is the latest Premier League club to partner with a crypto exchange.


Newcastle United joins other Premier League Giants to Embrace Other Crypto Partners


Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer of Newcastle United, said, “We're excited to welcome BYDFi to the Newcastle United family… Our Club has seen incredible growth in recent years… This partnership gives BYDFi a fantastic platform to connect with our supporters around the world, and together we'll be creating new digital experiences to bring fans even closer to the Club.”

Michael Hung, Co-founder and CEO of BYDFi, added, “Lasting success, on the pitch or in finance, comes from doing the right things, repeatedly, over time… Partnering with one of Europe's biggest clubs shows our ambition to continue our growth and reach new audiences.”

Founded in 2020, BYDFi currently offers a suite of trading services with a focus on compliance, education, and community-building. The crypto exchange now serves over one million users across 190+ countries and regions.

The Magpies become another club to partner with a crypto exchange, joining a growing list of clubs capitalising on the crypto sector's global reach. Arsenal FC has partnered with Bitpanda as its official crypto trading partner, while Chelsea FC signed a multi-year deal with BingX. Manchester City has partnered with OKX, and Tottenham Hotspur announced Kraken as its first official crypto partner. In La Liga, Atlético Madrid also partnered with Kraken. Serie A team Juventus FC teamed up with Tether, and Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain named Bitpanda as a Premium Partner.

The partnerships showcase a wider trend of football clubs aligning with web3 partners. They aim to create fan engagement and increase sources of revenue, despite the criticism of the crypto industry being too volatile.
 

