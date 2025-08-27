Technology News
English Edition

Market Recovers as Bitcoin, Ethereum See ETF Inflows

Bitcoin and Ethereum are steady as ETF inflows, ETH withdrawals, and US blockchain adoption boost market sentiment

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 16:16 IST
Market Recovers as Bitcoin, Ethereum See ETF Inflows

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jonathan Borba

BTC and ETH steady above key levels as ETF inflows and blockchain adoption lift sentiment

Highlights
  • Bitcoin ETFs see $250M inflows ending six-day streak
  • Ethereum withdrawals reduce selling pressure on the market
  • US to publish GDP data on blockchain to boost adoption
Advertisement

The global crypto market shows signs of consistency on Wednesday, as Bitcoin and Ethereum stabilised due to fresh ETF inflows after recent market fluctuations. Bitcoin is trading at $111,000 and Ethereum at $4,600 at the time of writing, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin is currently valued at Rs 97.3 lakh, while Ethereum is at Rs 4 lakh. Several altcoins have also shown gains, with Solana at $203 (roughly Rs. 17,835) and Dogecoin at $0.22 (roughly Rs. 19.32). XRP is at $3.01 (roughly Rs. 264), and Cardano stands at $0.86 (roughly Rs. 75).

US Blockchain Adoption Adds Momentum as the Crypto Market Shows Stability

According to the CoinSwitch Markets Desk, “BTC ETFs recorded over $250M in inflows over the past two days, ending a six-day outflow streak… Binance saw $1.65B in stablecoin deposits alongside nearly $1B in ETH withdrawals, marking the second time this month net inflows topped $1.5B, a signal of renewed capital entering the spot market.”

Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, said: “The crypto market is attempting a bounce back with Bitcoin holding above $111,000… Bitcoin ETFs recorded $219 million in net inflows after six days of outflows. Meanwhile, Ethereum also gained about 4%… ETH saw about 208,000 ETH withdrawn from exchanges, suggesting investors are moving assets into cold storage, reducing sell-side pressure.”

Altcoins, apart from Ethereum, also demonstrate cautious optimism. Analysts observed capital shifts into Ethereum as an indication of institutional investor faith, while Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin also reflected resilience in recent volatility.

In the bigger picture, blockchain adoption is gaining momentum due to developments in the United States. The Commerce Secretary announced that the department will start posting official economic data, which includes GDP figures, on the blockchain. This announcement comes as an effort to increase transparency and the use of blockchain technology throughout the government agencies.

Steps taken forward to adopt blockchain, fresh ETF inflows, and capital movements are all contributing to the stabilisation of sentiment, as per the analysts. The upcoming sessions will see if Bitcoin will have momentum in its favour and stay above $111,000, and whether Ethereum can breach the $5,000 mark.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, BTC, ETH, Market Updates Today
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Anthropic Tests Claude Extension for Google Chrome That Can Complete Certain Tasks Within the Browser
iPhone 17 Series Colours Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch; Could Come in Green, Pink, Light Blue, and More Colours

Related Stories

Market Recovers as Bitcoin, Ethereum See ETF Inflows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Standard iPhone 17 Could Come in Six Colour Options
  2. Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED TVs With Up to 116-Inch Displays Debut in India
  3. Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts
  4. Xiaomi Announces Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacement This Week
  5. Huawei Will Unveil Its Second Tri-Fold Smartphone in China Next Month
  6. Top Discounts on Smartphones in Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival Sale
  7. Lenovo Legion Gen 10 Series With Up to RTX 5090 GPUs Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Confirmed: These Phones Will be Updated First
  9. Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Launch Event Logo Offer Fun Interactive Easter Eggs
  10. Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline, Camera Details Leak Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Reportedly Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU and Poor GPU Performance
  2. Airtel Offers Free Data, Calls and Roaming to Customers Impacted by Floods across Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh
  3. iPhone 17 Series Colours Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch; Could Come in Green, Pink, Light Blue, and More Colours
  4. Market Recovers as Bitcoin, Ethereum See ETF Inflows
  5. Anthropic Tests Claude Extension for Google Chrome That Can Complete Certain Tasks Within the Browser
  6. Vivo Y500 With Dimensity 7300 SoC Listed on China Telecom Website: Report
  7. Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master Set to Launch in China on September 4; Specifications Tipped
  8. Apple Executives Reportedly Have a Disagreement About AI Acquisition Deals
  9. Google Introduces Gemini Nano Banana, a New AI Image Model With Improved Character Consistency
  10. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Announced: Here’s The List of Devices That Will Be Updated First
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »