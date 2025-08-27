The global crypto market shows signs of consistency on Wednesday, as Bitcoin and Ethereum stabilised due to fresh ETF inflows after recent market fluctuations. Bitcoin is trading at $111,000 and Ethereum at $4,600 at the time of writing, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin is currently valued at Rs 97.3 lakh, while Ethereum is at Rs 4 lakh. Several altcoins have also shown gains, with Solana at $203 (roughly Rs. 17,835) and Dogecoin at $0.22 (roughly Rs. 19.32). XRP is at $3.01 (roughly Rs. 264), and Cardano stands at $0.86 (roughly Rs. 75).

US Blockchain Adoption Adds Momentum as the Crypto Market Shows Stability

According to the CoinSwitch Markets Desk, “BTC ETFs recorded over $250M in inflows over the past two days, ending a six-day outflow streak… Binance saw $1.65B in stablecoin deposits alongside nearly $1B in ETH withdrawals, marking the second time this month net inflows topped $1.5B, a signal of renewed capital entering the spot market.”



Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, said: “The crypto market is attempting a bounce back with Bitcoin holding above $111,000… Bitcoin ETFs recorded $219 million in net inflows after six days of outflows. Meanwhile, Ethereum also gained about 4%… ETH saw about 208,000 ETH withdrawn from exchanges, suggesting investors are moving assets into cold storage, reducing sell-side pressure.”



Altcoins, apart from Ethereum, also demonstrate cautious optimism. Analysts observed capital shifts into Ethereum as an indication of institutional investor faith, while Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin also reflected resilience in recent volatility.



In the bigger picture, blockchain adoption is gaining momentum due to developments in the United States. The Commerce Secretary announced that the department will start posting official economic data, which includes GDP figures, on the blockchain. This announcement comes as an effort to increase transparency and the use of blockchain technology throughout the government agencies.

Steps taken forward to adopt blockchain, fresh ETF inflows, and capital movements are all contributing to the stabilisation of sentiment, as per the analysts. The upcoming sessions will see if Bitcoin will have momentum in its favour and stay above $111,000, and whether Ethereum can breach the $5,000 mark.