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Bitcoin Slips Below $75,600 as US Fed Holds Rates Steady, ETF Demand Weakens

Crypto market turns cautious as liquidity weakens and uncertainty builds.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2026 13:15 IST
Bitcoin Slips Below $75,600 as US Fed Holds Rates Steady, ETF Demand Weakens

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin dips as macro pressure and selling activity limit upside

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Highlights
  • Market remains range-bound as investor caution increases
  • ETF outflows reflect cautious institutional sentiment
  • Key support near $75,000 remains critical for price stability
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Bitcoin traded near $75,600 (roughly Rs. 72 lakh) on Thursday, as the cryptocurrency market remained under pressure following the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged and flag persistent inflation risks. The world's largest cryptocurrency witnessed a 1.7 percent decline in the last 24 hours, based on today's market data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,200 (roughly Rs. 2.1 lakh), reflecting weakness across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 71.4 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.13 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, ETF demand has weakened, with two consecutive days of outflows totalling $353 million (roughly Rs. 3,362 crore), signalling cautious institutional positioning amidst macro uncertainty.

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Across the broader market, altcoins showed weakness on Thursday, moving largely in line with Bitcoin's decline. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $615.88 (roughly Rs. 58,700), while Solana (SOL) traded near $82.60 (roughly Rs. 7,870). XRP hovered around $1.36 (roughly Rs. 129), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.105 (roughly Rs. 10), indicating reduced risk appetite across the market.

US Fed Signals, ETF Outflows Keep Market Under Pressure  

Offering a broader perspective on current market structure, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Price action is being shaped by mixed institutional sentiment [...] Markets are also cautious ahead of key macro triggers. Markets are closely watching the Federal Reserve outlook, along with upcoming US inflation and growth data [...] The market is holding above $75,000 (roughly Rs. 71.4 lakh) support but lacks strong breakout momentum. Avoid chasing prices near resistance. Consider staggered entries on dips and maintain disciplined position sizing as macro-driven volatility is likely to persist.”

Highlighting key levels and near-term triggers, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “The market has moved into a sideways phase, with ETF demand weakening and two days of outflows totalling $353 million (roughly Rs. 3,362 crore). Bitcoin is now close to the $75,500 (roughly Rs. 71.9 lakh) support level, and a drop below this could push prices toward $72,000–$73,000 (roughly Rs. 68.6 lakh–Rs. 69.5 lakh).”

Commenting on short-term market behaviour, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “BTC hovered near the $75,000 (roughly Rs. 71.4 lakh) level after the Fed kept rates unchanged for a third straight meeting, as the Fed pointed to elevated energy prices and ongoing Middle East tensions [...] At the same time, derivatives positioning shows annualised funding rates in negative territory, indicating traders are leaning cautious. Such setups can sometimes support upside if prices remain stable and selling pressure is absorbed.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market remains in a consolidation phase with a cautious bias, as investors track Federal Reserve signals, ETF flows, and geopolitical developments. Bitcoin's attempt to steady itself above the $75,000 (roughly Rs. 71.4 lakh) support zone and move toward the $79,000–$80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.2 lakh–Rs. 76.2 lakh) resistance range will remain key to further direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cryptocurrency, Crypto markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More

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Bitcoin Slips Below $75,600 as US Fed Holds Rates Steady, ETF Demand Weakens
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