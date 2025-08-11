Technology News
iQOO 15 Arrival Teased Again as iQOO Readies Launch of Next Flagship Smartphone

iQOO 15 could be one of the first smartphones to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 August 2025 13:49 IST
iQOO 15 Arrival Teased Again as iQOO Readies Launch of Next Flagship Smartphone

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 (pictured) was launched in Q4 2024

  • iQOO 15 is likely to be announced alongside the iQOO 15 Pro model
  • iQOO 15 could feature a 7,000mAh battery
  • It is likely to go official in China next month or in October
iQOO 15, which is expected launch later this year, has been teased by the company on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. The Vivo sub-brand previously confirmed the existence of the handset, and the company has been referring the iQOO 15 moniker for the past couple of weeks. The iQOO 15 will debut as a successor to last year's iQOO 13 model. It is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which is expected to be unveiled by Qualcomm next month, and could feature a 2K resolution display. The iQOO 15 is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery. It is expected to debut alongside the iQOO 15 Pro model in China.

iQOO 15 Model Mentioned by Product Manager Ahead of Launch

During a recent gaming livestream, iQOO product manager Galan V (translated from Chinese) shared photos on Weibo of actress Zhao Lusi using the iQOO 11S, playfully suggesting that she should be sent the upcoming iQOO 15 model.

iqoo 15 teaser iqoo iQOO 15

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

The official iQOO Weibo account also reposted the user's post and mentioned the smartphone again, effectively confirming that the iQOO 15 is headed to the Chinese market in the coming weeks or months.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the company has mentioned the iQOO 15. Last month, the smartphone maker revealed that gamers could participate in the ChinaJoy 2025 5v5 Honor of Kings tournament to win a chance to use the iQOO 15.

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 15 is likely to be announced alongside the iQOO 15 Pro model. It is rumoured to feature a 6.85-inch 2K resolution display and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. It could pack a 7,000mAh battery. It could be one of the first smartphones to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.

The iQOO 15 is likely to go official in China next month or in October. The India launch could take place at a later date. For comparison, the iQOO 13 was announced in China in October last year, and it later came to India in December with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM + 256GB of storage.

The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, alongside up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It has a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The handset offers an IP68 and IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
