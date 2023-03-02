Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India, Spotted on Company's India Website

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 March 2023 13:14 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India, Spotted on Company’s India Website

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in India in April 2022

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G may launch in the next two months
  • OnePlus is also expected to launch the Nord CE 3 5G soon
  • The Nord CE 3 is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has been tipped to launch in India soon. The smartphone was said to have been spotted on the firm's Indian website. The Schenzhen-based company is also expected to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in India soon, as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 that launched in February 2022. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 has been reported to sport a triple rear camera setup with two large circular camera modules, a 120Hz FHD+ flat LCD screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to launch in India soon, possibly in the next couple of months. Confirming the name of the purported model, he added that the alleged smartphone was also spotted on the OnePlus India website. No other information regarding the device was immediately available.

The predecessor of the rumoured device, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in India in April 2022. The handset sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset along with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

OnePlus's Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes an AI-backed triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 front camera sensor housed in a left-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

For connectivity, the smartphone gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2. It also comes equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The smartphone, offered in Black Dusk and Blue Tide colourways, is available in 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+1286GB storage variants. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India starts from Rs. 19,999.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Android 12 with promised updates
  • Very good battery life, 33W fast charging
  • Decent performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
SpaceX Launches Mission to International Space Station With Four Crew Members on Board
Polygon Revamps ID Verification with Web3, Safeguards Details Against Third Parties
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Hands-on With the Motorola Rizr Rollable Concept Phone
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India, Spotted on Company’s India Website
Comment
