OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has been tipped to launch in India soon. The smartphone was said to have been spotted on the firm's Indian website. The Schenzhen-based company is also expected to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in India soon, as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 that launched in February 2022. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 has been reported to sport a triple rear camera setup with two large circular camera modules, a 120Hz FHD+ flat LCD screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to launch in India soon, possibly in the next couple of months. Confirming the name of the purported model, he added that the alleged smartphone was also spotted on the OnePlus India website. No other information regarding the device was immediately available.

The predecessor of the rumoured device, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in India in April 2022. The handset sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset along with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

OnePlus's Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes an AI-backed triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 front camera sensor housed in a left-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

For connectivity, the smartphone gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2. It also comes equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The smartphone, offered in Black Dusk and Blue Tide colourways, is available in 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+1286GB storage variants. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India starts from Rs. 19,999.

