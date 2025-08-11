Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G, the latest budget offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International, was launched in India on Monday. The new handset comes in two different colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset under the hood. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and is equipped with 6GB of RAM. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Price in India

The price of Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G has been set at Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Feather White and Midnight Black colour options and will go on sale via Amazon starting August 16.

The company has also confirmed that it will provide doorstep after-sales service for the newly announced Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Specifications

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G runs on Android 15, and it is confirmed to receive one Android upgrade (to Android 16) and two years of security updates. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch camera cutout. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX752, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the phone includes an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G includes stereo speakers and a dedicated cooling chamber for thermal management. The company has equipped its newest handset with a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 33W fast charging. It is 7.55mm thick and weighs 174g.