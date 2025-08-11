Technology News
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 14:12 IST
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is equipped with stereo speakers

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.
  • Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G runs on Android 15
  • It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G, the latest budget offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International, was launched in India on Monday. The new handset comes in two different colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset under the hood. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and is equipped with 6GB of RAM. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Price in India

The price of Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G has been set at Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Feather White and Midnight Black colour options and will go on sale via  Amazon starting August 16. 

The company has also confirmed that it will provide doorstep after-sales service for the newly announced Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Specifications

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G runs on Android 15, and it is confirmed to receive one Android upgrade (to Android 16) and two years of security updates. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch camera cutout. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX752, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the phone includes an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G includes stereo speakers and a dedicated cooling chamber for thermal management. The company has equipped its newest handset with a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 33W fast charging. It is 7.55mm thick and weighs 174g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
