Tecno Spark Go 5G India Launch Date Announced; Amazon Availability, Key Features Confirmed

Tecno Spark Go 5G will be equipped with Ella AI with support for Indian languages.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 10:51 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark Go 5G will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 5G will measure 7.99mm in thickness
  • The handset will support no network communication
  • The Tecno Spark Go 5G will support Google's Circle to Search
Tecno Spark Go 5G will be introduced in India in the coming days. In addition to confirming the launch date, the company has revealed key features of the upcoming handset, including its battery capacity. The phone will be equipped with several AI features, including Google's Circle to Search and Tecno's Ella AI assistant, which has support for several Indian languages. Notably, the company unveiled the Tecno Spark Go 2 in the country in June, with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 4G LTE connectivity.

Tecno Spark Go 5G to Launch in India on August 14

The upcoming Tecno Spark Go 5G will launch in India on August 14 at 12pm (noon) IST, according to an Amazon microsite for the phone, and the handset will go on sale via the e-commerce platform. As the name suggests, unlike existing Tecno Spark Go smartphones, the upcoming model will offer support for 5G connectivity. 

Tecno revealed that the Spark Go 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery. The company claims that the handset will be the slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone in India, in its price segment. It will be 7.99mm thick and weighs 194g. 

According to the company, the Tecno Spark Go 5G will support no network communication, possibly via Tecno's Free Link App. The also Tecno Spark Go 2 supports this feature, and it allows eligible Tecno device users to make calls or send messages without cellular connectivity.

The Tecno Spark Go 5G will support AI features like the Ella AI assistant, which has support for Indian languages like Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil and Bangla. The handset will also support tools like AI Writing Assistant and Google's Circle to Search.

Notably, the Tecno Spark Go 2 is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, a 13-megapixel main camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build and has support for Tecno's Free Link App, 4G Carrier Aggregation 2.0 and Linkbooming V1.0 technologies.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Reportedly Plans to Release Revamped Siri With App Intents Feature Next Spring
