Realme GT 8 Officially Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch in October; Tipster Leaks Display, Battery Specifications

Realme GT 8 is tipped sport a 6.6-inch flat display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 11:32 IST
Realme GT 8 Officially Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch in October; Tipster Leaks Display, Battery Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 7 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset
  • Pro variant is tipped to come with a flat display with 2K resolution
  • Realme GT 7 was unveiled in India in May
Realme GT 7 was launched in India in May, along with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker appears to be preparing for the launch of its successor, the purported Realme GT 8. Multiple posts about the upcoming GT series smartphone have recently appeared on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. A new leak gives us a closer look at the display and battery specifications of the Realme GT 8. The handset is expected to be announced alongside the Realme GT 8 Pro. These phones are likely to feature the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Realme GT 8 Expected to Debut With Significant Design Changes

Realme Vice President Chase Xu appeared to hint at the upcoming Realme GT 8 series in a recent Weibo post. While he didn't mention the device by name, he said that the date (August 8) made him feel "very happy" when he saw the number 8 (translated from Chinese). Weibo users have interepreted this as a subtle nod to the next additions to Realme's number series — the Realme GT 8 lineup.

Meanwhile, Gizmochina reports that Realme VP Wang Wei has revealed the upcoming Realme GT 8 launch timeline. It will reportedly be launched in October. While there's no word from the company on a concrete release date, the handset's anticipated launch timeline suggests that it will be one of the first phones to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, which is expected to be unveiled next month.

Previously, Realme product manager Wei revealed that the GT 8 series will undergo significant design changes this year. “I always believe that the first selling point of any product is its design. That's why you can eagerly look forward to the upcoming GT8 series. It's sure to be a surprise,” (translated from Chinese), he said.

Realme GT 8 Specifications (Leaked)

In another post on Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) claims that Realme GT 8 will come with a 6.6-inch flat display. The battery capacity of the phone is said to be around 7,000mAh. For comparison, Realme GT 7 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The Chinese version of the phone has a 7,200mAh battery, while the Indian variant shipped with a 7,000mAh cell.

Additionally, another Weibo tipster, Digital Chat Station, suggested an October launch timeline for the Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro. Both models are said to run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The Pro variant is tipped to come with a flat display with 2K resolution. It could feature a metal frame, a large battery and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It is said to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

The Realme GT 7 was unveiled in India in May, after making its initial debut in China in April. It came with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Indian variant of Realme GT 7 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, while the Chinese variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC under the hood. It has a triple camera unit and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging support.

