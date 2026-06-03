The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that requires both entities to oversee cross-border stablecoin activities. The EBA stated that this deal is part of its responsibilities under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, and it requires them to set out procedures and a set of principles for exchanging information and coordinating stablecoin supervisory activities, market trends, and risks between the EBA and NYDFS.

Authorities to Share Data on Circulation, Holders, and Market Risks

As per the press release by the authorities, information that both entities will share includes stablecoins, total volume in circulation, and the number of holders. Banks and major financial institutions in the US and Europe are testing the waters with the use of stablecoins for payments, influenced by laws governing the tokens in the US and EU. Simultaneously, the global stablecoin market has shown impressive numbers as it has grown to $319 billion (roughly Rs. 30,50,735 crore), at the time of writing, as per the data provided by DefiLlama.

Both regulators are required to assist each other and coordinate efforts during crises or emergency situations as per the framework provided in the MoU. But monitoring will be limited to the stablecoin activities of supervised entities, not all activities a company may be engaged in.

:writing_hand: MoU signed



The EBA and @NYDFS strengthen cooperation under #MiCA on cross-border stablecoins.



:white_check_mark: Clearer supervisory framework

:white_check_mark: Stronger crisis coordination

:white_check_mark: More consistent global oversight



:link: Learn more: https://t.co/lH9L1fytuo #EBA #EUFinance #FinancialStability pic.twitter.com/DT109gQhuQ — EU Banking Authority - EBA :flag-eu: (@EBA_News) June 2, 2026

Commenting on this deal, NYDFS stated that “the deal would enhance the supervision of entities engaged in stablecoin activities, identify market trends and risks, and promote the integrity of the stablecoin market.” In the US, President Donald Trump signed stablecoin regulations into law in July, while the EU's MiCA framework came into effect towards the end of 2024. Most of the activity in the sector today is in US dollar-denominated stablecoins, with Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC the two largest by market capitalisation.

Earlier this year, Circle urged UK lawmakers to develop a crypto regulatory framework by combining elements from the EU's MiCA regulation and the US's stablecoin rules. Circle's policy chief Dante Disparte said the UK has a unique opportunity to create a distinct system that balances regulatory clarity with innovation. The UK is starting to regulate cryptocurrency, and the proposal comes at a time when competition around the world is getting more intense.

The deal reflects how the focus on cross-border coordination has grown as the inclusion of stablecoins in our global financial markets increases. As regulations have begun to take shape in both the US and Europe, cooperation between the two regions will play a crucial role in areas such as monitoring risks, sharing information, and overseeing market developments. As stablecoin adoption is taking big steps forward, regulators will have to ensure a balance between innovation and regulation.

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