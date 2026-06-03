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NYDFS, European Banking Authority Join Forces to Oversee, Monitor Stablecoin Activities

The agreement focuses on information sharing, risk monitoring, and market oversight under MiCA.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2026 17:36 IST
NYDFS, European Banking Authority Join Forces to Oversee, Monitor Stablecoin Activities

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Zulfugar Karimov

Agreement expands information sharing between US and EU regulators

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Highlights
  • MoU outlines framework for stablecoin supervisory cooperation
  • Regulators will coordinate responses during crises
  • The global stablecoin market has grown to $319 billion
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The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that requires both entities to oversee cross-border stablecoin activities. The EBA stated that this deal is part of its responsibilities under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, and it requires them to set out procedures and a set of principles for exchanging information and coordinating stablecoin supervisory activities, market trends, and risks between the EBA and NYDFS. 

Authorities to Share Data on Circulation, Holders, and Market Risks

As per the press release by the authorities, information that both entities will share includes stablecoins, total volume in circulation, and the number of holders. Banks and major financial institutions in the US and Europe are testing the waters with the use of stablecoins for payments, influenced by laws governing the tokens in the US and EU. Simultaneously, the global stablecoin market has shown impressive numbers as it has grown to $319 billion (roughly Rs. 30,50,735 crore), at the time of writing, as per the data provided by DefiLlama.

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Both regulators are required to assist each other and coordinate efforts during crises or emergency situations as per the framework provided in the MoU. But monitoring will be limited to the stablecoin activities of supervised entities, not all activities a company may be engaged in.

Commenting on this deal, NYDFS stated that “the deal would enhance the supervision of entities engaged in stablecoin activities, identify market trends and risks, and promote the integrity of the stablecoin market.” In the US, President Donald Trump signed stablecoin regulations into law in July, while the EU's MiCA framework came into effect towards the end of 2024. Most of the activity in the sector today is in US dollar-denominated stablecoins, with Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC the two largest by market capitalisation.

Earlier this year, Circle urged UK lawmakers to develop a crypto regulatory framework by combining elements from the EU's MiCA regulation and the US's stablecoin rules. Circle's policy chief Dante Disparte said the UK has a unique opportunity to create a distinct system that balances regulatory clarity with innovation. The UK is starting to regulate cryptocurrency, and the proposal comes at a time when competition around the world is getting more intense. 

The deal reflects how the focus on cross-border coordination has grown as the inclusion of stablecoins in our global financial markets increases. As regulations have begun to take shape in both the US and Europe, cooperation between the two regions will play a crucial role in areas such as monitoring risks, sharing information, and overseeing market developments. As stablecoin adoption is taking big steps forward, regulators will have to ensure a balance between innovation and regulation. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Regulatiions, MiCA, EU
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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