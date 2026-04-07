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Argentine Banks Reportedly Begin Testing JPMorgan’s JPM Coin for Faster Settlements

Banks explore blockchain-based token for improving settlement efficiency

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 19:09 IST
Argentine Banks Reportedly Begin Testing JPMorgan’s JPM Coin for Faster Settlements

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ewan Kennedy

Argentine banks test blockchain-based token for faster settlements

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Highlights
  • JPM Coin trial aims to improve interbank settlement speed
  • Pilot tests blockchain for cross-border transaction efficiency
  • Initiative reflects rising institutional crypto adoption
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A group of Argentine banks has begun piloting JPMorgan's JPM Coin to improve interbank settlements, according to a report The goal of the initiative is to lower costs, speed up transactions, and make the banking system work better. The pilot comes as regulators look at possible changes to rules that stop banks from offering crypto-related services to customers. The move shows that more and more institutions are interested in payment solutions based on blockchain.

Pilot Project Explores Faster and More Efficient Banking Infrastructure

According to an iProUP report, a pilot is currently in its early stages, with banks using the token primarily for testing and registry purposes while continuing to rely on traditional settlement methods for actual transactions. The institutions that are taking part are trying to figure out if distributed ledger technology can accelerate the process of reconciling and settling between banks. The system could help make cross-border transactions easier and cut down on the delays that come with traditional banking infrastructure. If it works, it could also help more people in Argentina's financial sector use blockchain.

Latin America has emerged as one of the fastest-growing crypto regions, recording nearly $1.5 trillion in transaction volume between mid-2022 and mid-2025, with monthly activity peaking at $87.7 billion in December 2024, according to Chainalysis' 2025 Geography of Crypto Report. Inflation, currency fluctuations, and a growing need for other financial solutions have all contributed to the region's quick adoption.

The development comes amid increasing interest from global financial institutions in expanding crypto-related services. JPMorgan has been actively exploring blockchain-based infrastructure and digital asset solutions to enhance its financial offerings. The bank has also signalled plans to expand its presence in crypto-related services, reflecting a broader shift among traditional financial players towards integrating blockchain technology into mainstream operations.

The pilot highlights how banks are gradually experimenting with blockchain technology despite regulatory constraints. There are still problems to solve, like compliance requirements and infrastructure readiness, but projects like JPM Coin could be very important in making financial systems more up-to-date. As adoption grows, such pilots may help bridge the gap between traditional banking and digital assets, supporting faster, more efficient, and transparent financial transactions in emerging markets like Argentina.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Argentina, JP Morgan
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More

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Argentine Banks Reportedly Begin Testing JPMorgan’s JPM Coin for Faster Settlements
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