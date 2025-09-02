Technology News
Bitcoin Conspiracy Thriller Killing Satoshi Starring Casey Affleck, Pete Davidson Expected to Release in 2026

Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck will star in Bitcoin thriller Killing Satoshi, exploring the mystery of Satoshi Nakamoto.

Updated: 2 September 2025 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mohammad Hoseini Rad

Davidson and Affleck will star in Killing Satoshi, a Bitcoin conspiracy thriller

Highlights
  • Pete Davidson And Casey Affleck To Star In Killing Satoshi
  • Doug Liman To Direct Thriller About Bitcoin Creator Mystery
  • Film Release Slated For 2026 With Filming Set In London
The identity of Bitcoin's creator has been a mystery for the longest time, and now it is heading to the big screen. Killing Satoshi, a conspiracy thriller focusing on the intriguing identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the purported creator of Bitcoin, is expected to be released next year and will star Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck. The film will be directed by Doug Liman, known for The Bourne Identity and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Nick Schenk, known for Gran Torino, will take up the writing responsibilities, and the film is slated to release in 2026, as per the report by Variety. 

Filming for Killing Satoshi Expected to Begin in October

The project reportedly revolves around a world where governments, Wall Street, and Silicon Valley battle to uncover and conceal Satoshi's identity. Davidson and Affleck's roles are uncertain as of now, but they could portray early Bitcoin pioneers like Hal Finney or Nick Szabo. 

The filmmakers told Variety that the movie “weaves together political intrigue, high-tech espionage and a race against time as forces across the globe wage an all-out battle for control.” 

Meanwhile, Liman likened the film to the story of David and Goliath. “Killing Satoshi' follows unlikely antiheroes taking on the most powerful people on the planet in an epic battle that strikes at the core of what is money and who controls it, he told the publication. Filming is all set to begin in London in October. 

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

It is said that Bitcoin's creator (or creators) used the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, and published the original whitepaper in 2008, followed by the minting of the first blocks of cryptocurrency in 2009. Nakamoto is believed to have controlled around one million Bitcoin, worth over $120 billion (roughly Rs. 10.56 lakh crores) at today's prices.

It gets even more mysterious — none of the coins have moved since 2010, giving impetus to several conspiracy theories. Many individuals, including cryptographer Hal Finney, computer scientist Nick Szabo, and entrepreneur Craig Wright, have been linked to Nakamoto, but no definitive proof has ever been found. The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains one of the most enduring mysteries in technology and finance. 

Books, documentaries (and now a Hollywood thriller) have all been inspired by the crypto world's fascination with Nakamoto, and Killing Satoshi has the potential to become a cultural phenomenon. The film might affect how people perceive Bitcoin, either as a tool of financial empowerment or a battleground for global power. 

 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

