Technology News
English Edition

Russia to Establish Experimental Crypto Exchange for 'Highly Qualified Investors': Report

The crypto exchange is likely at least six months away from being launched.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2025 18:54 IST
Russia to Establish Experimental Crypto Exchange for 'Highly Qualified Investors': Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mohd Azrin

Investors with portfolios worth at least RUB 100 million will be legible for qualification

Highlights
  • Qualified investors could invest in settlement-based securities
  • Derivative financial instruments will also be offered
  • Presently, the crypto sector is not comprehensively regulated in Russia
Advertisement

The Central Bank of Russia and the country's Finance Ministry are planning to launch an experimental crypto exchange in the coming days. The step is part of Russia's roadmap of gradually legalising cryptocurrencies. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was addressing a ministry meeting this week, when he shed light on the plans, according to reports from local media. The development follows Russia's support for the creation of a blockchain-based payments platform to be used exclusively by members of the BRICS group.

Due to the volatility and risks associated with cryptocurrencies, the Central Bank of Russia proposed the testing crypto activities under an experimental legal regime (ELR). Earlier in March, it said it would conduct these crypto transaction trials with “highly qualified investors”.

Investors with portfolios worth at least RUB 100 million (roughly Rs. 10 crore) will be considered as suitable to test the crypto exchange. Individuals whose income exceeded RUB 50 million (roughly Rs. 5 crore) will also be considered as qualified investors, according to an Interfax report.

Qualified investors will be allowed to invest in settlement-based securities, derivative financial instruments, and digital financial assets via the upcoming platform. These investments will reportedly exclude cryptocurrency delivery to investors but link returns to its value.

The experiment is said to be at least six months away from being launched.

Commenting on the development, Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade told Gadgets 360 that Russia's move could signify a shift towards greater institutional involvement and the legitimisation of digital assets in international trade.

“By limiting participation to ‘super-qualified' entities likely institutional players and state-affiliated firms, the Kremlin is creating a controlled sandbox. This mirrors Singapore's early licensed exchange model but with a distinctly geopolitical twist: facilitating trade with BRICS allies amid sanctions,” Zade said. “As geopolitical dynamics evolve, such developments warrant close attention from investors and policymakers alike.”

The crypto sector currently lacks comprehensive regulations in Russia. The Central Bank of Russia does not recognise crypto assets as a mode of payment, but citizens are permitted to purchase, hold, and trade crypto.

In recent years, Russia has prioritised discussions about crypto on official levels. In February this year, for instance, Russia's Energy Ministry started discussions on mandating registrations for firms providing crypto mining equipment. The country has also been using Bitcoin to facilitate foreign trade.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Central Bank of Russia, Finance Ministry Russia
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Poco F7 Launch Timeline Surfaces Online, Tipped to Arrive By May-End

Related Stories

Russia to Establish Experimental Crypto Exchange for 'Highly Qualified Investors': Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched
  2. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Price, Features Surface Online Again
  3. Poco F7 Launch Timeline Surface Online: Here's When It Might Arrive
  4. Honor Pad GT With 11.5-Inch Display Launched Alongside Honor Band 10
  5. Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) in India With These Features
  6. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Seems to Be a Hit on Steam
  7. HP Launches EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook AI Copilot+ PCs in India
  8. YouTube Introduces New Features to Commemorate 20th Anniversary
  9. iPhone 17 Series Alleged Dummy Models Surface Online Again, Revealing Design
  10. Oppo A5 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro With 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on LG Smart TVs With Xbox App
  3. Adobe Releases Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra, Integrates Third-Party Models from Google, OpenAI
  4. Russia to Establish Experimental Crypto Exchange for 'Highly Qualified Investors': Report
  5. Vivo Updates FunTouch OS 15 With AI Features Including Circle to Search, Live Text
  6. Poco F7 Launch Timeline Surfaces Online, Tipped to Arrive By May-End
  7. Apple Reportedly Finalises Noida and Pune Locations for New Stores Amid India Expansion
  8. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.0 Flash With a Collaborative, Natural-Sounding Conversation Style
  9. HP EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook AI Copilot+ PCs With Latest Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon Chips Launched in India
  10. Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »