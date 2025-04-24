Technology News
Poco F7 Launch Timeline Surfaces Online, Tipped to Arrive By May-End

Poco F7 is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2025 18:22 IST
Poco F7 Launch Timeline Surfaces Online, Tipped to Arrive By May-End

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F7 may launch in India alongside the Poco F7 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco F7 may share similar features to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pr
  • The handset may get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  • The Poco F7 may sport a 6.83-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution
Poco F7 could make its debut in global markets in the coming weeks. Details about the smartphone have surfaced online previously. Now, a tipster has leaked the purported launch timeline of the successor to the Poco F6. The handset was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Globally, it is expected to join the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro models, which were unveiled by the company in March. Notably, a senior Poco executive recently teased the India launch of the Poco F7 Ultra in India.

Poco F7 Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Poco F7 may launch in select global markets by the end of May, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh). The post did not reveal if the suggested launch timeline was applicable to the Indian market, and the handset could arrive in India at a later date. 

The base Poco F7 model (identified as 25053PC47I) was reportedly spotted on the BIS website. The listing hints at an imminent launch in India, but the company has yet to make an announcement on this front.

The standard Poco F7 could arrive in India alongside the Poco F7 Ultra. Poco India's Country Head Himanshu Tandon previously teased the introduction of the Poco F7 Ultra handset in the country. The company has yet to officially confirm any launch details for that smartphone.

The Poco F7 Ultra was introduced in some regions alongside a Poco F7 Pro version. The latter is not expected to be launched in India, according to recent reports.

Previous reports claim that the Poco F7 may share similar features to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro handset. If this is true, it could come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, a 7,550mAh battery with 22.5W reverse fast charging support, a 6.83-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution and a dual-loop "3D ice cooling" technology.

Comments

Further reading: Poco F7, Poco F7 Launch, Poco F7 Features, Poco F7 Series, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Reportedly Finalises Noida and Pune Locations for New Stores Amid India Expansion
Russia to Establish Experimental Crypto Exchange for 'Highly Qualified Investors': Report

