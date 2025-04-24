Poco F7 could make its debut in global markets in the coming weeks. Details about the smartphone have surfaced online previously. Now, a tipster has leaked the purported launch timeline of the successor to the Poco F6. The handset was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Globally, it is expected to join the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro models, which were unveiled by the company in March. Notably, a senior Poco executive recently teased the India launch of the Poco F7 Ultra in India.

Poco F7 Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Poco F7 may launch in select global markets by the end of May, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh). The post did not reveal if the suggested launch timeline was applicable to the Indian market, and the handset could arrive in India at a later date.

The base Poco F7 model (identified as 25053PC47I) was reportedly spotted on the BIS website. The listing hints at an imminent launch in India, but the company has yet to make an announcement on this front.

The standard Poco F7 could arrive in India alongside the Poco F7 Ultra. Poco India's Country Head Himanshu Tandon previously teased the introduction of the Poco F7 Ultra handset in the country. The company has yet to officially confirm any launch details for that smartphone.

The Poco F7 Ultra was introduced in some regions alongside a Poco F7 Pro version. The latter is not expected to be launched in India, according to recent reports.

Previous reports claim that the Poco F7 may share similar features to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro handset. If this is true, it could come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, a 7,550mAh battery with 22.5W reverse fast charging support, a 6.83-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution and a dual-loop "3D ice cooling" technology.