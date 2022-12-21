Technology News
loading

Sam Bankman-Fried Signs Legal Papers Clearing Way for US Extradition to Face Fraud Charges, Official Says

Wednesday's proceeding could set the stage for 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried to depart the Caribbean nation.

By Reuters |  Updated: 21 December 2022 13:32 IST
Sam Bankman-Fried Signs Legal Papers Clearing Way for US Extradition to Face Fraud Charges, Official Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Bankman-Fried has been under increasing scrutiny since early November

Highlights
  • Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in The Bahamas
  • He initially told a Bahamas court he would contest extradition
  • Bankman-Fried has acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has signed legal papers paving the way for his extradition from The Bahamas to the United States, where he faces fraud charges over the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse, a Bahamas official said on Tuesday.

Doan Cleare, The Bahamas' acting commissioner of Corrections, told Reuters the documents were signed around noon on Tuesday. A hearing in Bankman-Fried's case will take place on Wednesday at 11:00am EST (9:30pm IST), a court official told Reuters.

Wednesday's proceeding could set the stage for the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul to depart the Caribbean nation, after several days of confusion about the status of Bankman-Fried's extradition.

A US-based lawyer for Bankman-Fried did not respond to requests for comment. A person familiar with the matter said Bankman-Fried intends to consent to extradition. Bankman-Fried has acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX, but has said he does not believe he has criminal liability.

A spokesman for the US attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in The Bahamas, where he lives and where FTX was based, after a grand jury sitting in Manhattan federal court indicted him for allegedly stealing customer funds to plug losses at Alameda Research, his crypto hedge fund.

He initially told a Bahamas court he would contest extradition, but Reuters and other outlets reported over the weekend that he would reverse his decision.

During a court hearing on Monday at which Bankman-Fried appeared, his local defence lawyer Jerone Roberts said he had not been informed of the purpose of the proceeding. He later said that while his client had seen an affidavit laying out the charges against him, he wanted to access the complete indictment before agreeing to extradition.

Earlier on Tuesday, Roberts declined to comment as he departed Magistrate Court in capital Nassau. US embassy officials earlier entered the courthouse, a Reuters witness said, but Bankman-Fried was not seen on Tuesday.

Fall from Grace

The arrest capped a stunning fall from grace for Bankman-Fried, who rode a boom in the values of bitcoin and other digital assets to become a billionaire several times over.

He has been under increasing scrutiny since early November, when customers raced to withdraw funds from FTX amid concerns over commingling of their assets with Alameda.

Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in New York City, said last week that Bankman-Fried's actions amounted to "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history."

The $32 billion (roughly Rs. 2,64,700 crore) exchange declared bankruptcy on November 11, and Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO the same day.

He has since been detained at The Bahamas Department of Corrections in Nassau, formerly known as Fox Hill prison. The US State Department in a 2021 report described conditions at the facility as "harsh," citing overcrowding, rodent infestation and prisoners relying on buckets as toilets.

Local authorities say conditions have since improved.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Sam Bankman Fried, FTX
Tecno to Bring Laptops, TWS Earbuds, Smartwatches to India in 2023, Says Tecno India CEO: Report
Featured video of the day
How To Make Your Old Android Phone Faster

Related Stories

Sam Bankman-Fried Signs Legal Papers Clearing Way for US Extradition to Face Fraud Charges, Official Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X5 Series Teased by Company's India Head, May Debut by February
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  3. iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition Tipped to Debut with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  4. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  5. OnePlus 11 Antutu Scores Leak Ahead of Launch: Details Here
  6. Infinix Hot 20 5G Review: 5G on a Budget
  7. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Be Cancelled or Postponed Until 2024: Kuo
  8. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  10. Samsung Galaxy M04 Goes on Sale in India: Check Launch Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Sam Bankman-Fried Signs Legal Papers Clearing Way for US Extradition to Face Fraud Charges, Official Says
  2. Tecno to Bring Laptops, TWS Earbuds, Smartwatches to India in 2023, Says Tecno India CEO: Report
  3. RBI Governor Says Next Financial Crisis Will Come from Private Cryptocurrencies
  4. Poco X5 Series Teased by Company's India Head, May Debut by February
  5. OnePlus 11 Antutu Scores Surface Online; New Leak Hints at 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage Variant
  6. Twitter Rolls Out Grey Tick Marks For Government Accounts After Giving Companies Gold Verification Badges
  7. Citadel India: Varun Dhawan to Lead Indian Instalment of Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video Franchise
  8. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Be Cancelled or Postponed Until 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Twitter Faces Deeper FTC Probe Into Privacy, Security Practices After Elon Musk Takeover: Report
  10. BTC, ETH See Minor Profits, Overall Crypto Market Cap Stays Under $810 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.