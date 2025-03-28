Apple is said to be working on a foldable iPhone, and details of the purported handset have been surfacing online over the past few months. A tipster has now shared details of the foldable iPhone's display on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. While the dimensions of Apple's foldable phone were previously leaked online by the same user, the latest information suggests that an iPhone with a folding screen could offer support for apps designed to run on an iPad.

Foldable iPhone Display Specifications (Expected)

A Weibo post by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) states that the Cupertino company's foldable iPhone will sport a display with an "almost" 4:3 aspect ratio. Readers might recall that this is the same aspect ratio as the standard iPad model, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro. The only exception is the iPad Mini, which has a smaller display.

According to the tipster, Apple's decision to equip the foldable iPhone with a display that has the same aspect ratio as the company's iPad models, is to ensure software compatibility. Instead of redesigning iOS applications to run on a much wider screen, Apple can allow apps designed for the iPad to run on the foldable phone's inner screen, which should match the aspect ratio of the company's iPad models.

Last month, Digital Chat Station claimed that the first foldable iPhone would feature a 7.74-inch inner screen. At the time, the tipster claimed that this screen would "unfold like [an] iPad" to form a larger display.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently stated that Apple would use some of the technology used in the purported iPhone 17 Air, which is rumoured to arrive later this year as Apple's slimmed smartphone to date. Another report suggests that Apple will equip the foldable with a "liquid metal" hinge for improved durability.

If the recent leaks related to Apple's foldable iPhone are accurate, then we can expect the company to launch a handset with a design that resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Oppo Find N5. The handset will reportedly be launched as early as next year, but it's better to take these claims with a grain of salt, as there's no word from the Cupertino company on any plans to foray into the foldable market.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.