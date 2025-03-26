Technology News
CME Group Using Google Cloud’s Blockchain for Next-Gen Derivatives Exchange Upgrades

CME begins trials for wholesale payments and asset tokenisation via GCUL.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2025 18:59 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

GCUL is currently prioritising blockchain needs of fintech businesses

Highlights
  • CME Group aims to adapt to the always-on trading culture
  • Its exchange offers futures, options, and risk management
  • Google Cloud has been steadily exploring Web3 for years
Chicago-based CME Group plans to revamp the infrastructure of its derivatives marketplace, CME Exchange. This week, it announced a partnership with Google Cloud to explore blockchain services like asset tokenisation. In an official statement, the risk management firm noted that US President Donald Trump's support for the crypto sector has pushed it to explore blockchain and Web3 opportunities. As part of their collaboration, CME and Google Cloud have launched pilot trials.

CME Group has launched trials for wholesale payments and tokenisation of assets via the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), as per an official statement.

“The GCUL has the potential to deliver significant efficiencies for collateral, margin, settlement, and fee payments -- as the world moves toward 24/7 trading,” said CME Group's Chairman, Terry Duffy.

So far, Google Cloud has revealed little about GCUL. However, CME Group describes it as a programmable digital ledger (blockchain) designed to streamline asset and account management for institutional traders. The network supports fund transfers through a permissioned system, reinforced by Google's privacy features.

Rohit Bhat, General Manager of Financial Services at Google Cloud, hinted that GCUL's current priority is serving the blockchain needs of fintech businesses.

“Our core mission is to overcome the complexities inherent in today's financial systems,” Bhat said. He noted that through the GUCl, Google Cloud is looking to help businesses with strategic collaborations and modern infrastructure.

Later this year, the companies will begin testing their blockchain solutions for trading and tokenisation with market participants. New services from this collaboration are expected to launch in 2026.

The CME Group, as it exists today, was formed in 2007 through the merger of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). With a market cap of $94.7 billion the company entered the crypto space in December 2017 by introducing Bitcoin futures contracts. Now, it aims to enhance its infrastructure with blockchain solutions, focusing on greater transparency, security, and efficiency.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud has a history of dabbling with Web3. In October 2022 it launched a “Blockchain Node Engine” enabling developers to manage blockchain nodes in the cloud. It has also teamed up with Sui Blockchain and Solana Labs to integrate blockchain technology into gaming and other advanced tech initiatives.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Google, Google Cloud Universal Ledger, GCUL, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Maharashtra Scraps Six Percent EV Tax Plan to Boost Adoption

