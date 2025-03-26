Chicago-based CME Group plans to revamp the infrastructure of its derivatives marketplace, CME Exchange. This week, it announced a partnership with Google Cloud to explore blockchain services like asset tokenisation. In an official statement, the risk management firm noted that US President Donald Trump's support for the crypto sector has pushed it to explore blockchain and Web3 opportunities. As part of their collaboration, CME and Google Cloud have launched pilot trials.

CME Group has launched trials for wholesale payments and tokenisation of assets via the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), as per an official statement.

“The GCUL has the potential to deliver significant efficiencies for collateral, margin, settlement, and fee payments -- as the world moves toward 24/7 trading,” said CME Group's Chairman, Terry Duffy.

So far, Google Cloud has revealed little about GCUL. However, CME Group describes it as a programmable digital ledger (blockchain) designed to streamline asset and account management for institutional traders. The network supports fund transfers through a permissioned system, reinforced by Google's privacy features.

Rohit Bhat, General Manager of Financial Services at Google Cloud, hinted that GCUL's current priority is serving the blockchain needs of fintech businesses.

“Our core mission is to overcome the complexities inherent in today's financial systems,” Bhat said. He noted that through the GUCl, Google Cloud is looking to help businesses with strategic collaborations and modern infrastructure.

Later this year, the companies will begin testing their blockchain solutions for trading and tokenisation with market participants. New services from this collaboration are expected to launch in 2026.

The CME Group, as it exists today, was formed in 2007 through the merger of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). With a market cap of $94.7 billion the company entered the crypto space in December 2017 by introducing Bitcoin futures contracts. Now, it aims to enhance its infrastructure with blockchain solutions, focusing on greater transparency, security, and efficiency.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud has a history of dabbling with Web3. In October 2022 it launched a “Blockchain Node Engine” enabling developers to manage blockchain nodes in the cloud. It has also teamed up with Sui Blockchain and Solana Labs to integrate blockchain technology into gaming and other advanced tech initiatives.