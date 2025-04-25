Technology News
US Bank Regulators Pull Back Guardrails on Bank Crypto Activities

Scrapping that guidance marks the latest move by the Trump administration to strike a more crypto-friendly stance.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 April 2025 18:14 IST
US Bank Regulators Pull Back Guardrails on Bank Crypto Activities

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ewan Kennedy

The Fed has urged banks to be vigilant around crypto-related risks

  • The Federal Reserve said it was withdrawing a pair of supervisory letters
  • The letters asked banks to take regulatory approvals before crypto use
  • Regulators warned banks to be wary of volatility, liquidity risks
US banking regulators announced on Thursday they were pulling back several documents that urge banks to show caution when dabbling in cryptocurrency and related activities.

The Federal Reserve said it was withdrawing a pair of supervisory letters stipulating that banks should seek advance approval from regulators before engaging in crypto-asset and stablecoin activities.

In addition, the Fed joined the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in withdrawing a pair of 2023 statements urging banks to be vigilant around crypto-related risks.

Under the prior guidance, regulators warned banks to be wary of volatility, legal uncertainty and liquidity risks when considering whether to provide crypto-related services or take on crypto companies as clients.

Scrapping that guidance marks the latest move by the Trump administration to strike a more crypto-friendly stance. In its statement announcing the changes, the Fed said regulators would be looking into whether new guidance to "support innovation, including crypto-asset activities, is appropriate."

In March, the OCC was the first US regulator to move to make it easier for banks to engage in crypto activities, similarly moving to scrap guidance adopted under the previous administration urging banks to be cautious in the space.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: US, cryptocurrency, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
