Technology News
English Edition

US Court Reverses OFAC’s Sanctions Against Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash

An appeal was filed by six users of Tornado Cash against OFAC’s action that has led to the ruling.  

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2025 20:24 IST
US Court Reverses OFAC’s Sanctions Against Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash

Photo Credit: Tornado Cash

: Tornado Cash was launched in 2019 as an open-source protocol to allow crypto swaps

Highlights
  • Tornado Cash is a privacy mixer
  • It lets people shuffle their tokens with others from a common pool
  • One of its co-founders, Alexey Pertsev is in jail in Netherlands
Advertisement

In what is being hailed as a ‘landmark' decision by the crypto industry, a US court has reversed sanctions levied against Tornado Cash. The controversial crypto mixer is a Web3 platform that allows people to shuffle their crypto tokens with some other token from a collective pool of digital currencies. This adds more privacy to crypto transactions, making them difficult to be tracked or traced. The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) levied sanctions against Tornado Cash in 2022 for enabling money launderers to move illegal funds and evade law enforcement agencies.

On January 21, the US District Court for the Western District of Texas reversed OFAC's sanctions against Tornado Cash. An appeal was filed by six users of Tornado Cash against OFAC's action that has led to this court ruling. “It is ordered and adjudged that the judgment of the district court is reversed, and the cause is remanded to the district court for further proceedings in accordance with the opinion of this court,” the ruling said.

The OFAC reportedly alleged that Tornado Cash was used by notorious North Korean hackers to launder funds amounting over $455 million (roughly Rs. 3,844 crore) which they acquired from crypto thefts and hacks. The OFAC had claimed that since its launch in 2019, the platform had facilitated the laundering of $7 billion (roughly Rs. 60,509 crore) until 2022.

Between 2022 and 2025, the blacklisting of Tornado Cash was criticised by the crypto sector, with many arguing that the technology of smart contracts that Tornado Cash uses to facilitate crypto swapping, is not its property which makes OFAC's sanctions inapplicable under existing laws.

Alexey Pertsev, one of the three co-founders of Tornado Cash, was arrested in Netherlands, following OFAC's sanctions. In May 2024, he was sentenced to 64 months in prison for money laundering.

Last November, the Fifth Circuit Court in New Orleans overturned the 2022 sanctions against Tornado Cash. The platform's co-founder Roman Storm is set to face trial on April 14.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tornado Cash, Crypto Laundering, Donald Trump
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
CCPA Sends Notice to Uber, Ola Over Pricing Disparity on Apple, Android Phones

Related Stories

US Court Reverses OFAC’s Sanctions Against Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches New Value Packs in India; May Revise Older Plans Soon
  2. Samsung Brings Back Familiar Branding With the New Galaxy S25 Edge
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: See Price
  4. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Is Priced in India
  5. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  6. iQOO 14 Series Could Include a 'Pro' Model Next Year, Suggests Tipster
  7. US Court Reverses OFAC's Sanctions Against Tornado Cash
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Falcon 9 Delivers 27 Starlink Satellites into Orbit from Vandenberg
  2. US Court Reverses OFAC’s Sanctions Against Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash
  3. NASA Rockets Set to Journey Through Flickering, Disappearing Auroras
  4. CCPA Sends Notice to Uber, Ola Over Pricing Disparity on Apple, Android Phones
  5. Adobe Begins Testing New AI Features in Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io
  6. Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo Tipped to Launch Slim Phones Like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
  7. WhatsApp, Meta Win Relief as NCLAT Suspends Data Sharing Ban
  8. Finland is Now the 53rd Member of the Artemis Accords for Lunar Exploration
  9. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Debut With A18 Chipset Used in iPhone 16; iPad (11th Gen) Said to Feature A16 Bionic Chip
  10. OpenAI Tells Delhi High Court ChatGPT Data Removal will Breach US Legal Obligations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »