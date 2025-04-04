Honor 400 Lite has been launched as the company's latest smartphone in select global markets. The latest number series smartphone from the Chinese tech brand succeeds last year's Honor 200 Lite 5G, as the current Honor 300 series does not include a Lite version. The Honor 400 Lite boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC. Other key features of the smartphone include a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit, 5,230mAh battery, and an IP65-rated build.

Honor 400 Lite Price

The Honor 400 Lite is priced at FT 1,09 999 (roughly Rs. 25,000) in Hungary for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The price details of the 12GB RAM variant with the same storage are not available. It is confirmed to go on sale in Marrs Green, Velvet Black, and Velvet Grey colour options.

Honor 400 Lite Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 400 Lite runs Android 15 out of the box with MagicOS 9.0 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness. The display is touted to deliver 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset and comes with 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Honor 400 Lite features a dual rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Honor 400 Lite include 5GNR, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, OTG, and USB Type-C. Sensors on board the handset include ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor. It has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance and an SGS five-star rating for drop resistance. The phone gets an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Honor offers several AI-powered features like AI Erase, AI Painting, AI Translate, and more on the phone. It has an AI camera button that lets users capture photos and videos with one hand. The Honor 400 Lite packs a 5,230mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. In terms of dimensions, it measures 161x74.55x7.29mm and weighs 171 grams.