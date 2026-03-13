Honor may be preparing another smartphone focused on extreme battery life. The company has already introduced several devices with unusually large batteries in recent months, including models with capacities exceeding 10,000mAh. A new report now suggests that Honor could be planning to raise the bar again with the upcoming Honor X80 GT. If the early leak proves accurate, the handset could feature one of the largest batteries ever seen in a mainstream smartphone and may debut sometime in the first half of the year.

Honor X80 GT Could Feature the Largest Battery on a Smartphone to Date

A tipster on Weibo known as Sister Bear (translated from Chinese) claims that the upcoming Honor X80 GT will feature a 13,080mAh battery, which would rank among the largest capacities ever seen in a mainstream smartphone. The handset is currently being developed and could be unveiled sometime in the first half of the year, according to a recent report.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ 熊姐

If the claim is accurate, the battery capacity would be much larger than what most smartphones currently offer and could even rival some portable power banks. For now, no additional specifications of the Honor X80 GT have surfaced, and the company has yet to officially confirmed the device or its launch timeline.

The Chinese firm has already released several phones with large batteries. The Honor Win series features a 10,000mAh battery, while the Honor Power 2 comes with a slightly bigger 10,080mAh unit. The rumoured X80 GT would increase that capacity even further.

The report also highlights a broader shift among Chinese smartphone brands toward larger batteries, supported by newer technologies such as silicon-carbon cells. In contrast, many devices from companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung still typically ship with batteries around the 5,000mAh mark.

The leak further suggests that the development could challenge Samsung's reported battery research. The South Korean company is said to be testing high-capacity cells ranging from 12,000mAh to 18,000mAh for potential future devices.

