Honor X80 GT Could Launch in China Soon With a Massive 13,080mAh Battery, Tipster Claims

No other specifications of the Honor X80 GT have surfaced yet, and the company has not confirmed the device or its launch timeline.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2026 14:14 IST
Honor X80 GT Could Launch in China Soon With a Massive 13,080mAh Battery, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Power 2 (pictured) currently has the brand’s largest battery at 10,080mAh

Highlights
  • Honor could unveil the X80 GT in the first half of the year
  • The rumoured battery could rival some portable power banks
  • Samsung is reportedly testing batteries up to 18,000mAh
Honor may be preparing another smartphone focused on extreme battery life. The company has already introduced several devices with unusually large batteries in recent months, including models with capacities exceeding 10,000mAh. A new report now suggests that Honor could be planning to raise the bar again with the upcoming Honor X80 GT. If the early leak proves accurate, the handset could feature one of the largest batteries ever seen in a mainstream smartphone and may debut sometime in the first half of the year.

Honor X80 GT Could Feature the Largest Battery on a Smartphone to Date 

A tipster on Weibo known as Sister Bear (translated from Chinese) claims that the upcoming Honor X80 GT will feature a 13,080mAh battery, which would rank among the largest capacities ever seen in a mainstream smartphone. The handset is currently being developed and could be unveiled sometime in the first half of the year, according to a recent report.

honor x80 gt weibo Honor

Photo Credit: Weibo/ 熊姐

 

If the claim is accurate, the battery capacity would be much larger than what most smartphones currently offer and could even rival some portable power banks. For now, no additional specifications of the Honor X80 GT have surfaced, and the company has yet to officially confirmed the device or its launch timeline.

The Chinese firm has already released several phones with large batteries. The Honor Win series features a 10,000mAh battery, while the Honor Power 2 comes with a slightly bigger 10,080mAh unit. The rumoured X80 GT would increase that capacity even further.

The report also highlights a broader shift among Chinese smartphone brands toward larger batteries, supported by newer technologies such as silicon-carbon cells. In contrast, many devices from companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung still typically ship with batteries around the 5,000mAh mark.

The leak further suggests that the development could challenge Samsung's reported battery research. The South Korean company is said to be testing high-capacity cells ranging from 12,000mAh to 18,000mAh for potential future devices.

Honor Power 2

Honor Power 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10080mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,200x2,640 pixels
Honor X80 GT, Honor Power 2, Honor Win Series, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Reportedly Gets Gemini's AI-Backed Task Automation Tool Upgrade
Anthropic's Claude AI Gets Interactive Charts and Visualisations in Responses
Honor X80 GT Could Launch in China Soon With a Massive 13,080mAh Battery, Tipster Claims
