Airtel World Pass International Roaming Plans for Prepaid and Postpaid Users Launched

Airtel World Pass plans pricing starts at Rs. 649.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 7 December 2022 15:41 IST
Photo Credit: Airtel

Highlights
  • Airtel introduced 5 World Pass plans for postpaid users
  • There are 4 World Pass plan for prepaid users
  • Airtel World Pass subscribers get 24x7 call centre support for free

Airtel World Pass plans for prepaid and postpaid subscribers were recently launched by the telecom operator. The plan will offer seamless connectivity across 184 countries, and is claimed to cover all the roaming needs of prepaid as well as postpaid users. The Airtel World Pass plans pricing starts Rs. 649 and offers unlimited data (up to 15GB high speed data), up to 3,000-minute calling (local/India) for both postpaid and prepaid options, with a validity of up to one year.

Airtel World Pass key features

The new Airtel World Pass plans were announced by the telecom operator via a press release. It offers services in 184 countries, with 24x7 call centre support for subscribers. International travellers can call a dedicated number 9910099100, which is also accessible via WhatsApp.

The plan comes with special Packs for long stays/ frequent travellers for up to 1 year validity. Additionally, the subscribers will get access to unlimited data available for emergency usage and messaging applications, according to Airtel.

Airtel World Pass prepaid recharge plans

For Airtel prepaid subscribers, there are 4 World pass plans priced at Rs. 649, Rs. 899, Rs. 2,998 and Rs. 2,997 with a validity of 1 day, 10 days, 30 days and 365 days respectively. They offer limited data access and limited calling minutes.

Rental Data Calling (Local/India) Validity (days)
Rs. 649 Unlimited Data (500MB High Speed) 100 Mins 1
Rs. 2,999 Unlimited Data (5GB High Speed) 100 min/day 10
Rs. 3,999 Unlimited Data (12GB High Speed) 100 min/day 30
Rs. 5,999 Unlimited Data (2GB High Speed) 900 Min 90
Rs. 14,999 Unlimited Data (15GB High Speed) 3000 Min 365

 

Airtel World Pass postpaid plans

There are as many as five Airtel World Pass plans for postpaid users priced at 649, 2,999, 3,999, 5,999 and 14,999. All these plans offer unlimited data for a validity period ranging from one day to 365 days. The Rs. 14,999 plan offers unlimited data (15GB of high-speed data) along with 3000 minutes of local/India calling for 365 days whereas Rs. 5,999 plan comes with 900 minute calling for 90 days of validity.

Rental Data Calling (Local/India) Validity (days)
Rs. 649 500MB 100 Mins 1
Rs. 899 1GB 100 Min 10
Rs. 2,998 5GB 200 Min 30
Rs. 2,997 2GB 100 Min 365
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
