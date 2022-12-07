Oppo is tipped to be working on bringing two new foldable smartphones to the market, which could make their debut on December 15. The company is said to be working on the Oppo Find N2 — a successor to 2021's Oppo Find N. The company is also believed to have a clamshell foldable smartphone in the works — the Oppo Find N2. A tipster has now suggested that these smartphones will be unveiled on December 15 during the multi-day Oppo Inno Day 2022 event. A hands-on video of the Oppo Find N2 was recently leaked which offered a glimpse at its design.

According to a post by tipster Panda is bald (translated) on Weibo, the Oppo Inno Day 2022 conference will begin on December 14. On the following day — December 15 — the company is tipped to unveil the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip. However, Oppo is yet to announce any plans to launch these foldable smartphones.

An alleged hands-on video of the Oppo Find N2 Flip clamshell foldable was recently leaked on Weibo. It is expected to feature a 6.8-inch foldable full-HD+ E6 AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It purportedly also sports a 3.26-inch cover display. This Oppo smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip could get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX366 ultra-wide camera. There is said to also be a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. This Oppo smartphone is expected to carry a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find N2 has reportedly bagged China Compulsory Certificate (3C) and may offer support for 66W fast charging. The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It may feature MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU) and Hasselblad optimisations.

