Technology News
loading

Redmi K60 Gaming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Spotted on IMEI Database: Report

Redmi K60 Gaming allegedly appeared on the IMEI database with model number 23011310C.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 26 October 2022 13:03 IST
Redmi K60 Gaming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Spotted on IMEI Database: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was launched in February

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 Gaming could be exclusive to China
  • It is expected to be launched early next year
  • Redmi K60 series could succeed the Redmi K50 series

Redmi K60 Gaming is said to be in the works as the next offering from the Chinese smartphone company. The details of the handset are yet to be officially announced by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, but ahead of it, the upcoming device has recently been spotted on the IMEI database with model number 23011310C. The listing suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on the Redmi K60 Gaming. It is expected to go official in Xiaomi's home market early next year.

As per a report by Xiaomiui, Redmi K60 Gaming has made its appearance on the IMEI database with the model number 23011310C. The report suggests “Socrates” codename for the handset. The Redmi K60 Gaming could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chipmaker is expected to launch the new chip during the Qualcomm Summit 2022 later this year.

The Redmi K60 Gaming will be reportedly launched in China in the first quarter of 2023. It will be exclusive to the Chinese market.

Details about the Redmi K60 series had leaked online in the past. As per the leaks, the handsets will feature a hole-punch display design and the display will offer 2K resolution. They are said to offer 100W charging support as well. They are said to carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor and could pack an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The Redmi K60 models will reportedly feature Sony IMX766 sensor.

The Redmi K60 Gaming is expected to succeed the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was launched in February in china with a starting price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with IO Turbo, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 selfie sensor, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,700mAh battery are the other key specifications of the handset.

Is the Redmi Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K60 Gaming, Redmi K60 Gaming Specifications, Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Western Union May Soon Expand Services as Virtual Currency Exchange, Details Here
Redmi K60 Gaming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Spotted on IMEI Database: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.