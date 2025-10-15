Global cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has made a strategic investment in CoinDCX, India's leading crypto platform, valuing the company at $2.45 billion (roughly Rs. 21,600 crore). The decision underlines Coinbase's expanding presence in India and neighbouring regions, driven by rising adoption, increasing regulatory clarity, and a userbase exceeding 100 million crypto owners. This investment builds on previous rounds by Coinbase Ventures and signals a long-term commitment to capture opportunities in South Asia's rapidly growing digital asset ecosystem.

Coinbase Strengthens Its South Asian Crypto Presence With Strategic Stake in CoinDCX

The partnership allows both companies to leverage CoinDCX's dominant position in the region. The investment also reflects Coinbase's strategy to deepen engagement in markets where digital asset adoption is accelerating, particularly among young, urban investors.

Commenting on the development, Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase, said, “We believe India and its neighbours will help shape the future of the global on-chain economy. This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.” He added, “We're excited to work alongside CoinDCX and other partners in the region to make crypto more accessible, useful, and trusted for millions of people.”

The platform's resilience was also emphasised by CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta, who pointed out that the exchange recovered from a $44 million (roughly Rs. Rs. 390 crore) hack in July 2024 without compromising user funds. “Our focus on transparency, operational recovery, and regulatory engagement has strengthened user trust,” Gupta said.

He added that CoinDCX continues to cooperate closely with regulators and industry partners to improve compliance and rebuild investor confidence in India's digital asset sector.

The investment comes as India's cryptocurrency market grows despite regulatory uncertainty. Exchanges such as CoinDCX have helped drive retail adoption, while policymakers continue to assess frameworks for taxation and consumer protection. Coinbase's renewed push in the country follows its 2024 registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit, reflecting cautious optimism about the sector's future.



Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.