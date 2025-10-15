Technology News
English Edition

Coinbase Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Billion Valuation

Coinbase to deepen India footprint with strategic CoinDCX investment, boosting digital asset growth in South Asia.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 19:28 IST
Coinbase Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Billion Valuation

Photo Credit: Unsplash/rc.xyz NFT gallery

Coinbase expands in India through CoinDCX investment, aiming for secure, large-scale adoption

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CoinDCX valued at $2.45 billion after Coinbase investment
  • Platform serves over 20 million users across India and Middle East
  • Investment reflects Coinbase’s commitment to secure crypto growth
Advertisement

Global cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has made a strategic investment in CoinDCX, India's leading crypto platform, valuing the company at $2.45 billion (roughly Rs. 21,600 crore). The decision underlines Coinbase's expanding presence in India and neighbouring regions, driven by rising adoption, increasing regulatory clarity, and a userbase exceeding 100 million crypto owners. This investment builds on previous rounds by Coinbase Ventures and signals a long-term commitment to capture opportunities in South Asia's rapidly growing digital asset ecosystem.

Coinbase Strengthens Its South Asian Crypto Presence With Strategic Stake in CoinDCX

The partnership allows both companies to leverage CoinDCX's dominant position in the region. The investment also reflects Coinbase's strategy to deepen engagement in markets where digital asset adoption is accelerating, particularly among young, urban investors.

Commenting on the development, Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase, said, “We believe India and its neighbours will help shape the future of the global on-chain economy. This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.” He added, “We're excited to work alongside CoinDCX and other partners in the region to make crypto more accessible, useful, and trusted for millions of people.”

The platform's resilience was also emphasised by CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta, who pointed out that the exchange recovered from a $44 million (roughly Rs. Rs. 390 crore) hack in July 2024 without compromising user funds. “Our focus on transparency, operational recovery, and regulatory engagement has strengthened user trust,” Gupta said.

He added that CoinDCX continues to cooperate closely with regulators and industry partners to improve compliance and rebuild investor confidence in India's digital asset sector.

The investment comes as India's cryptocurrency market grows despite regulatory uncertainty. Exchanges such as CoinDCX have helped drive retail adoption, while policymakers continue to assess frameworks for taxation and consumer protection. Coinbase's renewed push in the country follows its 2024 registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit, reflecting cautious optimism about the sector's future.
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Coinbase, Crypto India, Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
iPad Pro With M5 Chip, Up to 13-Inch OLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Coinbase Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Billion Valuation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India on This Date
  2. Honor Magic 8 Series Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. iQOO Neo 11 Launch, Design Teased; Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of Debut
  4. Realme GT 8 Series Launch Date Announced: See Expected Price, Features
  5. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, OLED Display Launched in India at This Price
  6. MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  7. Kishkindhapuri OTT Release: Telugu Horror Film to Release ZEE5 Soon
  8. Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG to Release on This OTT Platform
  9. Motorola Announces Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air Competitor
  10. YouTube Rolls Out Visual Changes With Redesigned Video Player and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study
  2. Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune
  3. Pulsar Observations Could Reveal Gravitational Wave Interference From Black Holes
  4. Pawan Kalyan-Starrer They Call Him OG OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Action-Crime Film Online
  5. Solar Storm From Four Sun Eruptions Could Cause Minor Geomagnetic Activity
  6. Coinbase Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Billion Valuation
  7. Legacy OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the R. Madhavan-Starrer Online
  8. MacBook Pro With M5 Chip, 14.2-Inch Liquid Retina XDR Display Launched in India: Price Specifications
  9. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, Up to 13-Inch OLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Indian Startup GalaxEye Announces Mission Drishti, to Deliver Real-Time Earth Imaging From 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »