Bitcoin Price Steadies Above $111,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions

Crypto markets remain steady amid US-China tensions and the extended US government shutdown.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 13:33 IST
Bitcoin Price Steadies Above $111,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Erling Løken Andersen

Bitcoin steadied as global uncertainty and trade tensions kept traders cautious

Highlights
  • Bitcoin steadies after testing key support near $110,000
  • Institutional inflows lift sentiment despite macro headwinds
  • Ethereum, BNB, and Solana consolidate in tight trading ranges
Bitcoin's price steadied around $111,350 (roughly Rs. 97.9 lakh) on Thursday, after briefly slipping below the $110,000 (roughly Rs. 96.7 lakh) mark, as traders assessed ongoing US-China trade tensions and the lack of key economic data amidst the extended US government shutdown. Despite partial support from institutional inflows and a weaker dollar, market sentiment is still cautious. Ethereum followed a similar trend, trading around $4,000 (roughly Rs. 3.51 lakh). As per the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin trades near Rs. 97.6 lakh, while Ethereum hovered around Rs. 3.5 lakh on Indian exchanges.

Altcoins Trade Sideways as Caution Persists Across Global Markets

On Thursday, altcoins also slipped as the market adapted to the recent Bitcoin volatility. Binance Coin (BNB) hovered near $1,178 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakh), while XRP stood at $2.41 (roughly Rs. 211). Solana (SOL) traded around $193 (roughly Rs. 16,900), and Dogecoin (DOGE) stood at $0.19 (roughly Rs. 16).

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said the crypto market is entering a phase of structural recovery after a historic leverage flush. “Bitcoin, stabilising around the $111,000-$114,000 range (roughly Rs. 97.5 lakh-Rs.1.02 crore), is showing signs of resilience as traders weigh Federal Reserve tailwinds against global trade volatility [...] Ethereum's steady open interest growth and renewed trader positioning indicate confidence returning to major assets,” he said.

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted that the absence of major macro data and heightened trade tensions have limited market momentum. “ BTC continues to hold firm near the $110,000 (roughly Rs. 96 lakh) support, and a break above $112,000 (roughly (Rs. 98.4 lakh) could trigger a short-term rebound toward the $113,000-$114,000 (roughly Rs. 99.3 lakh-Rs.1.01 crore) range. For now, the sideways accumulation suggests traders await new catalysts to drive the next move,” it said.

Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, said that Bitcoin continues to trade in a narrow range as it tries to build momentum for the next move. “Renewed institutional inflows, dollar weakness, and the Fed's hint at another rate cut have created a favourable setup for a potential breakout. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw combined inflows of $338 million (roughly Rs. 29,714 crore), signalling strong market confidence,” Patel added.

According to the CoinDCX Research Team, broader sentiment remains mixed as major tokens hover near key supports. “While Ethereum sustains above $4,000 (roughly Rs. 3.51 lakh), BNB, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin continue to trade near their respective support levels. The gainers for the day include Dash and Memecore, while Aster and Bittensor saw sharp declines,” the team said.

Analysts believe that despite short-term uncertainty, the crypto market's consolidation phase could be laying the groundwork for a more sustained recovery heading into Q4 2025.
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto in India, Crypto Market, Bitcoin
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3.
