Amazon Prime Plans 2025: Membership Price in India, Subscription Benefits, More

Amazon Prime India 2025 offers multiple plans, exclusive benefits, and bundled prepaid options with leading telecom providers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 February 2025 16:00 IST
Amazon Prime Plans 2025: Membership Price in India, Subscription Benefits, More

Photo Credit: Amazon prime Video

Amazon Prime continues to be a key player in India's digital space

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime India 2025 plans start at ₹299 monthly
  • Annual Prime Lite plan available for ₹999 with limited ads
  • Airtel, Jio & Vi offer prepaid plans with Prime benefits
Amazon Prime continues to be a one-stop solution for digital entertainment and online shopping in India. The service offers a variety of membership plans tailored to meet diverse user needs. These plans come with a plethora of benefits, including access to exclusive content, faster deliveries, and special deals. Additionally, several telecom operators provide prepaid plans bundled with Amazon Prime benefits, enhancing the value proposition for subscribers. So, if you are looking for in-depth information about Amazon Prime membership plans, then you have to the right place. In this article, we will talk in detail about Prime membership, its price in India, benefits, and more.

Amazon Prime Membership Plans 2025

Amazon Prime offers multiple subscription tiers in India, each designed to cater to different user preferences and budgets.

Rs 299 Monthly Subscription Plan

The Rs 299 monthly subscription combines entertainment, convenience, and savings. Enjoy ad-free streaming, fast delivery and exclusive discounts. Get free shipping, access to premium content, free games and eBooks—all in one affordable plan. It is perfect for frequent shoppers and entertainment lovers, offering exceptional value with multiple premium services.

Rs 599 Quarterly Subscription Plan

The Rs 599 quarterly subscription plan offers all the benefits of the monthly plan while saving you Rs 298 over three months when compared to the monthly subscription. The plan is Ideal for those looking for uninterrupted entertainment and shopping perks and don't want to pay monthly subscription fee.

Rs 1,499 Yearly Subscription Plan

The Rs 1,499 yearly subscription plan offers the best value, saving you Rs 2,089 compared to the monthly plan. Perfect for long-term users, it ensures uninterrupted access to premium entertainment, fast and free delivery, exclusive discounts, free games and eBooks. This cost-effective option maximises savings while providing year-round benefits.

Rs 999 Prime Lite Yearly Subscription Plan

The Rs 999 Prime Lite yearly subscription offers a budget-friendly alternative, saving Rs 500 compared to the standard yearly plan. With this plan, customers can access to Prime Video (with limited ads), ad-free music, and free standard delivery. It provides Prime Video, Prime Music and free delivery at a lower cost, making it ideal for value-conscious users.

  • Prime Video: Streaming access with limited advertisements, available in HD.
  • Prime Music: Ad-free music and podcast access.
  • Free Delivery: Standard shipping on eligible products.

Amazon Prime Subscription Benefits

Subscribing to Amazon Prime unlocks a host of advantages that enhance both shopping and entertainment experiences:

  • Saves Money: Free shipping, exclusive discounts, and bundled services help reduce overall spending.
  • Time-Efficient Shopping: Faster deliveries mean no waiting for essentials or last-minute purchases.
  • Uninterrupted Entertainment: No need to spend on movie tickets or rentals with unlimited streaming.
  • Enhanced Music Experience: Ad-free music ensures an uninterrupted and enjoyable listening experience.
  • Access to More Content: Prime Reading and Prime Gaming offer free books and games, expanding entertainment options.
  • Better Deals: Early access to discounts helps secure the best prices before they sell out.
  • Convenience for Families: Special savings on essentials make managing household expenses easier.

It's important to note that starting January 2025, Prime Video will introduce limited advertisements. An ad-free viewing option will be available for an additional fee, with pricing details to be announced.

Best Prepaid Plans with Amazon Prime Benefits

Several telecom operators in India offer prepaid plans that include Amazon Prime subscriptions, providing added value to their customers.

Airtel Prepaid Plans with Amazon Prime Benefits:

Rs 838 Plan:

  • Data: 3 GB per day
  • Validity: 56 days
  • Calls: Unlimited local and STD
  • SMS: 100 SMS per day
  • Amazon Prime Membership: 56 days
  • Additional Benefits: Access to 22+ OTT platforms via Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24/7, and FASTag.

Rs 1,199 Plan:

  • Data: 2.5 GB per day
  • Validity: 84 days
  • Calls: Unlimited local and STD
  • SMS: 100 SMS per day
  • Amazon Prime Membership: 84 days
  • Additional Benefits: Access to 22+ OTT platforms via Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24/7, and RewardsMini Subscription.

Jio Prepaid Plan with Amazon Prime Benefits:

Rs 1,029 Plan:

  • Data: 2 GB per day
  • Validity: 84 days
  • Calls: Unlimited
  • SMS: 100 SMS per day
  • Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: 84 days
  • Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud services.

Vi Prepaid Plans with Amazon Prime Benefits:

Rs 996 Plan:

  • Data: 2 GB per day
  • Validity: 84 days
  • Calls: Unlimited
  • SMS: 100 SMS per day
  • Amazon Prime Lite Subscription: 84 days
  • Additional Benefits: Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

Rs 3,799 Plan:

  • Data: 2 GB per day
  • Validity: 365 days
  • Calls: Unlimited
  • SMS: 100 SMS per day
  • Amazon Prime Mobile Edition Subscription: 365 days
  • Additional Benefits: Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

These plans cater to various user preferences, combining essential telecom services with the added advantage of Amazon Prime memberships.

