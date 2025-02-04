Apple Music can be subscribed to for six months at a highly affordable price for a limited time, the company announced on Monday. Calling it the “biggest offer ever”, the Cupertino-based technology giant has rolled out this offer for new and eligible subscribers in the US to commemorate Kendrick Lamar's Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show which takes place on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and his Road to Halftime collection, now available on the music streaming platform.

Apple Music Offer for Six Months

Apple announced the details of its new Apple Music offer in a newsroom post. The iPhone maker says that new and eligible users in the US can subscribe to the music streaming service by paying just $2.99 (roughly Rs. 260). It is valid between January 29 - February 27, 2025. However, the promotion is not available for people that are eligible for a 3-months-free Apple Music offer.

Notably, Apple Music price starts at $5.99 (roughly Rs. 522) per month for the Student plan, while the Individual plan costs $11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,044) a month. Users can also subscribe to a family plan, allowing up to six people unlimited access to Apple Music on their devices, at $16.99 (roughly Rs. 1,480) a month.

Apple says the plan will auto-renew at the price of the Individual plan once the six month-offer period ends. However, it remains unclear if it can be bundled with the Apple One plan. The subscription grants users access to features like a catalogue of over 100 million songs, offline availability of tracks, lossless audio streaming, and time-synced lyrics.

Subscribers can listen to Apple Music on the app available on Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Alternatively, music streaming is also available at music.apple.com. In addition to Apple devices, the app is also available on Android smartphones, streaming devices, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and other platforms.