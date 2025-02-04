Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Now Offers Six Months of Apple Music for $2.99 in Its ‘Biggest’ Deal Yet

Apple Now Offers Six Months of Apple Music for $2.99 in Its ‘Biggest’ Deal Yet

Apple says the plan will auto-renew at the price of the Individual plan once the six month-offer period ends.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 February 2025 12:03 IST
Apple Now Offers Six Months of Apple Music for $2.99 in Its ‘Biggest’ Deal Yet

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Music offers features like lossless audio streaming and time-synced lyrics

Highlights
  • Apple Music's offer runs from January 29 to February 27, 2025
  • New and eligible users can get a six-month subscription for just $2.99
  • It celebrates Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Advertisement

Apple Music can be subscribed to for six months at a highly affordable price for a limited time, the company announced on Monday. Calling it the “biggest offer ever”, the Cupertino-based technology giant has rolled out this offer for new and eligible subscribers in the US to commemorate Kendrick Lamar's Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show which takes place on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and his Road to Halftime collection, now available on the music streaming platform.

Apple Music Offer for Six Months

Apple announced the details of its new Apple Music offer in a newsroom post. The iPhone maker says that new and eligible users in the US can subscribe to the music streaming service by paying just $2.99 (roughly Rs. 260). It is valid between January 29 - February 27, 2025. However, the promotion is not available for people that are eligible for a 3-months-free Apple Music offer.

Notably, Apple Music price starts at $5.99 (roughly Rs. 522) per month for the Student plan, while the Individual plan costs $11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,044) a month. Users can also subscribe to a family plan, allowing up to six people unlimited access to Apple Music on their devices, at $16.99 (roughly Rs. 1,480) a month.

Apple says the plan will auto-renew at the price of the Individual plan once the six month-offer period ends. However, it remains unclear if it can be bundled with the Apple One plan. The subscription grants users access to features like a catalogue of over 100 million songs, offline availability of tracks, lossless audio streaming, and time-synced lyrics.

Subscribers can listen to Apple Music on the app available on Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Alternatively, music streaming is also available at music.apple.com. In addition to Apple devices, the app is also available on Android smartphones, streaming devices, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and other platforms.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple music, Apple Music Subscribers, Apple Music Plan, Apple Music App, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gemini Extensions Will Now Work on the Lock Screen of Android Devices

Related Stories

Apple Now Offers Six Months of Apple Music for $2.99 in Its ‘Biggest’ Deal Yet
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Could Come With an iPhone-Like Camera Button
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  3. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024, Analysis Reveals
  4. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
  5. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
  6. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  7. Microsoft Is Clubbing the AI Features in Paint Inside a New Copilot Menu
  8. Tecno Pova 7 Series Design Teased; Expected to Launch Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Borrow This Feature From Galaxy Z Fold 6
  10. You Can Now Subscribe to Apple Music for 6 Months at Just $2.99
#Latest Stories
  1. Salesforce Said to Cut 1,000 Roles While Hiring Salespeople for AI
  2. Apple Vision Pro to Receive visionOS Update With PS VR2 Controller Support This Year: Gurman
  3. Alphabet Faces Scrutiny on AI Spending as Google Cloud Growth Slows
  4. Apple Now Offers Six Months of Apple Music for $2.99 in Its ‘Biggest’ Deal Yet
  5. Gemini Extensions Will Now Work on the Lock Screen of Android Devices
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Under-Display Camera (UDC) Similar to Galaxy Z Fold 6
  7. Apple Raises Concern Over First Porn App on iPhone Under EU Rules
  8. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024, Samsung Also on the List With 3 Models: Canalys
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Teased to Come With a Camera Button for Quick Snapshots
  10. Demon City OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Oni Goroshi Live-Action Adaptation Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »