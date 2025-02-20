Sony Launches DualSense Edge Wireless Controller in Midnight Black in India

Sony launched the Midnight Black colourway of the DualSense Edge wireless controller in India on Thursday. The new colour option of the pro controller arrives as part of new Midnight Black Collection of PS5 accessories, which also includes the PlayStation Portal remote player, the Pulse Elite wireless headset, and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. In India, however, only the DualSense Edge controller and the PlayStation Portal are available in the new black colourway.

Midnight Black DualSense Edge Price in India, Availability

The Midnight Black version of the DualSense Edge wireless controller is priced at Rs. 18,990 — same as the original white colourway of the controller. The PS5 controller is now available for purchase on the Shop at SC website and other participating retailers. The DualSense Edge controller comes with a Midnight Black carrying case.

Midnight Black DualSense Edge Details

The new controller colourway was announced as part of the Midnight Black Collection of PS5 accessories in January. The collection includes the DualSense Edge wireless controller, the PlayStation Portal remote player, the Pulse Elite wireless headset, and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

Existing PS5 accessories like the standard DualSense controller and PS5 console covers are already available in the Midnight Black colourway. Pre-orders for the new Midnight Black Collection of PS5 accessories began on February 16.

In India, only the DualSense Edge controller and the PlayStation Portal remote player in Midnight Black colour option have been listed on the Shop at SC website. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds may arrive in the market later.

Earlier this week, Sony discounted the prices of PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe tier subscriptions in India. The former has received a 25 percent discount while the latter gets a 35 percent discount. The new prices only apply to the 12-month subscription plans for both PS Plus Extra and Deluxe memberships.