Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Launches DualSense Edge Wireless Controller in Midnight Black in India

Sony Launches DualSense Edge Wireless Controller in Midnight Black in India

The PS5 controller is now available for purchase on the Shop at SC website and other participating retailers.

Updated: 20 February 2025 20:22 IST
Sony Launches DualSense Edge Wireless Controller in Midnight Black in India

Photo Credit: Sony

The DualSense Edge wireless controller comes with a carrying case

Highlights
  • The MIdnight Black Collection of PS5 accessories was announced last month
  • PlayStation Portal remote player has also been launched in Midnight Black
  • The Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller is priced at Rs. 18,990
Advertisement

Sony launched the Midnight Black colourway of the DualSense Edge wireless controller in India on Thursday. The new colour option of the pro controller arrives as part of new Midnight Black Collection of PS5 accessories, which also includes the PlayStation Portal remote player, the Pulse Elite wireless headset, and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. In India, however, only the DualSense Edge controller and the PlayStation Portal are available in the new black colourway.

Midnight Black DualSense Edge Price in India, Availability

The Midnight Black version of the DualSense Edge wireless controller is priced at Rs. 18,990 — same as the original white colourway of the controller. The PS5 controller is now available for purchase on the Shop at SC website and other participating retailers. The DualSense Edge controller comes with a Midnight Black carrying case.

Midnight Black DualSense Edge Details

The new controller colourway was announced as part of the Midnight Black Collection of PS5 accessories in January. The collection includes the DualSense Edge wireless controller, the PlayStation Portal remote player, the Pulse Elite wireless headset, and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

Existing PS5 accessories like the standard DualSense controller and PS5 console covers are already available in the Midnight Black colourway. Pre-orders for the new Midnight Black Collection of PS5 accessories began on February 16.

In India, only the DualSense Edge controller and the PlayStation Portal remote player in Midnight Black colour option have been listed on the Shop at SC website. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds may arrive in the market later.

Earlier this week, Sony discounted the prices of PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe tier subscriptions in India. The former has received a 25 percent discount while the latter gets a 35 percent discount. The new prices only apply to the 12-month subscription plans for both PS Plus Extra and Deluxe memberships.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: DualSense Edge, DualSense Wireless Controller, PS5, Sony, PlayStation
Paytm Solar Soundbox With Full-Day Battery Life Launched for Merchants

Related Stories

Sony Launches DualSense Edge Wireless Controller in Midnight Black in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Officially DiscontinuesÂ These iPhone Models in India
  2. iPhone 16e With 6.1-Inch OLED Screen, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming for Free: Watch IND vs BAN Online
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Price in Europe Leaks Ahead of Launch
  5. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 17 - Feb 23): Baby John, Daaku Maharaaj, and More
  6. Apple's New iPhone 16e Uses Inferior Version of iPhone 16's A18 Chipset
  7. Deva OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor's Thriller
  8. Tesla's First EV Shipments May Arrive at Mumbai Port Soon Ahead of Launch
  9. iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E Launch Today: Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. New Superconductors Work at Higher Temperatures, No Pressure Needed
  2. Sony Launches DualSense Edge Wireless Controller in Midnight Black in India
  3. Scientists Observe Rare Plastic Ice, A Hybrid Form of Ice and Water, Under Extreme Pressure and Heat
  4. Paytm Solar Soundbox With Full-Day Battery Life Launched for Merchants
  5. Vivo T4x 5G to Reportedly Feature 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  6. iPhone 16e Lacks Apple’s Latest Photographic Styles Feature
  7. Google Unveils AI Co-Scientist, a Gemini 2.0-Powered Multi-Agent System to Speed Up Scientific Discovery
  8. JWST Identifies Cooling Gas in Phoenix Cluster, Unlocking Star Formation Process
  9. Tesla’s First EV Shipments Reportedly Expected at Mumbai Port Soon; Initial Sales in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai
  10. Tecno Camon 40 Series Set to Debut at MWC 2025; Will Feature Upgraded Universal Tone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »