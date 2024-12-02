Technology News
Fanatics OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Documentary on South Indian Cinema Online?

Fanatics, streaming on DocuBay from December 7, dissects South Indian cinema's vibrant fan culture.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 December 2024 15:39 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

The documentary Fanatics will be released exclusively on DocuBay on December 7.

  • Fanatics premieres on DocuBay on December 7, 2024.
  • Features Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Allu Arjun & experts.
  • Explores the psychology of South Indian cinema fan culture.
A new documentary, Fanatics, delving into the intense fan culture of South Indian cinema, is set to premiere on the streaming platform DocuBay. Directed by Aryan D Roy and produced by Arpita Chatterjee, the series explores the psychological and social dimensions of extreme fandom. Prominent actors, including Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Allu Arjun, along with industry experts and psychologists, share their insights on this phenomenon. The series will be available for streaming starting December 7.

When and Where to Watch Fanatics

The documentary Fanatics will be released exclusively on DocuBay on December 7. The company revealed this information on its Instagram handle. DocuBay caters to audiences seeking documentaries across diverse themes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Fanatics

The trailer of Fanatics provides a glimpse into the obsessive devotion of South Indian cinema fans. From visuals of milk rituals performed on life-sized cutouts of actors to fans speaking about their emotional connection with their idols, the series explores the depth of this fervour. The series also addresses the darker sides of fandom, such as rivalries between fan groups and incidents of violence. Experts explain how low self-esteem and identity struggles contribute to such obsessive behaviour.

Cast and Crew of Fanatics

Fanatics is directed by Aryan D Roy and produced by Arpita Chatterjee. It features celebrated South Indian actors Kiccha Sudeep, Allu Arjun and Vijay Sethupathi, alongside industry commentators and mental health professionals. The series seeks to offer a balanced view, highlighting both the passion and the potential dangers of extreme devotion in fan culture.

 

