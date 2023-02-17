OnePlus launched its latest pair of earbuds OnePlus Buds Pro 2R alongside its flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone series on February 7. The new true wireless earbuds from the company are the budget offering alongside the more premium OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and hence lack some of the high-end features like wireless charging. While the features, specifications and price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R have already been known via the official website listing, the earbuds are now confirmed to go on sale on Amazon. It comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and 57ms ultra-low latency mode for gaming. The earbuds also have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2R is set to go live for sale next month via OnePlus online store as well as the e-commerce platform Amazon. A microsite is now live on Amazon confirming the same. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will be available for purchase from March onwards. The exact sale date is yet to be announced by the company. The wireless earbuds will be sold in Obsidian Black and Misty White colour options.

As of now users can opt for an alert and enter their email to get the notification when the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R goes on sale.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R specifications, features

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R carries most of the specifications same as its high-end variant OnePlus Buds Pro 2, except for its wireless charging and head tracking features. The earbuds feature a dual-tone in-ear design. They feature 11mm and 6mm dual drivers, ANC of up to 48dB, as well as transparency mode for environmental sounds and 54ms low latency for gaming.

The earbuds support spatial audio without head tracking and Bluetooth 5.3. The Buds Pro 2R is claimed to offer a total battery life of 39 hours with the charging case, while just the earbuds provide up to nine hours of playback time with ANC off and six hours with ANC on.

