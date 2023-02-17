Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series by the end of this year. There have been rumours suggesting that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models may get thinner bezels than current iPhone 14 handsets, along with curved edges. Now, supposed CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro have leaked that seem to suggest a similar design. The handset also appears to come with a USB Type-C port, instead of the proprietary Lightning port. In addition, an alleged live render of the iPhone 15 Pro has also surfaced that seems to align with the leaked renders.

9to5Mac was reportedly able to obtain CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro from a factory in China. Apple sends out these said CAD renders to manufacturers in Asia ahead of launch to ensure that cases are available when the handset debuts. 3D artist Ian Zelbo also chipped in with more detailed designs of the iPhone 15 Pro.

These alleged designs showcase the iPhone 15 Pro with a USB Type-C port. The Lightning port is seemingly gone after Apple announced that it would comply with the European Union law mandating USB Type-C ports for smartphones. In addition, tipster Unknownz21 (Twitter: @URedditor) has leaked an alleged live image of the iPhone 15 Pro that just showcases the bottom of the phone with a USB Type-C port.

Another noticeable change is purportedly the curvature of the edges — both on the glass and metal frame. The glass appears to be slightly curved around the edges and seamlessly transitions to the frame. Reportedly the metal frame is also slightly curved. This change could make the handset more comfortable to hold.

iPhone 15 Pro's camera system seems to have been altered as well. The camera bump reportedly appears thicker than before, however, the layout with three image sensors and a LiDAR scanner appears to be the same as the iPhone 14 Pro. The thicker camera lenses might indicate that we might get larger sensors on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The volume rockers and mute switches of the iPhone 15 Pro have reportedly also undergone some changes. There have been rumours suggesting that we might get capacitive buttons instead of physical ones on this handset. Furthermore, Dynamic Island appears to have the same size as iPhone 14 Pro. The exact display specifications are unknown, however, it is expected to feature a 6.1-inch screen.

