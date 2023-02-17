Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Design Render With USB Type-C Port Leaked, Alleged Live Image Also Surfaces

iPhone 15 Pro might sport thinner bezels, along with curved edges.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2023 12:10 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Design Render With USB Type-C Port Leaked, Alleged Live Image Also Surfaces

Photo Credit: 9to5Mac/ Ian Zelbo

iPhone 15 Pro’s Dynamic Island appears to be the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro could sport a thicker camera bump
  • It might get capacitive buttons instead of physical ones
  • The iPhone 15 Pro is said to feature a 6.1-inch screen

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series by the end of this year. There have been rumours suggesting that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models may get thinner bezels than current iPhone 14 handsets, along with curved edges. Now, supposed CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro have leaked that seem to suggest a similar design. The handset also appears to come with a USB Type-C port, instead of the proprietary Lightning port. In addition, an alleged live render of the iPhone 15 Pro has also surfaced that seems to align with the leaked renders.

9to5Mac was reportedly able to obtain CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro from a factory in China. Apple sends out these said CAD renders to manufacturers in Asia ahead of launch to ensure that cases are available when the handset debuts. 3D artist Ian Zelbo also chipped in with more detailed designs of the iPhone 15 Pro.

These alleged designs showcase the iPhone 15 Pro with a USB Type-C port. The Lightning port is seemingly gone after Apple announced that it would comply with the European Union law mandating USB Type-C ports for smartphones. In addition, tipster Unknownz21 (Twitter: @URedditor) has leaked an alleged live image of the iPhone 15 Pro that just showcases the bottom of the phone with a USB Type-C port.

Another noticeable change is purportedly the curvature of the edges — both on the glass and metal frame. The glass appears to be slightly curved around the edges and seamlessly transitions to the frame. Reportedly the metal frame is also slightly curved. This change could make the handset more comfortable to hold.

iPhone 15 Pro's camera system seems to have been altered as well. The camera bump reportedly appears thicker than before, however, the layout with three image sensors and a LiDAR scanner appears to be the same as the iPhone 14 Pro. The thicker camera lenses might indicate that we might get larger sensors on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The volume rockers and mute switches of the iPhone 15 Pro have reportedly also undergone some changes. There have been rumours suggesting that we might get capacitive buttons instead of physical ones on this handset. Furthermore, Dynamic Island appears to have the same size as iPhone 14 Pro. The exact display specifications are unknown, however, it is expected to feature a 6.1-inch screen.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro design, iPhone, Apple
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Instagram to Roll Out New Broadcast Chat Feature ‘Channels’, Will Be Available on Messenger, Facebook
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 Review: OnePlus Going Back to its Roots

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Design Render With USB Type-C Port Leaked, Alleged Live Image Also Surfaces
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  2. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  3. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  5. Here’s What iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Design Renders, Live Image Show
  6. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
  9. Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Debuts Globally: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Confirmed to Go on Sale via Amazon: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Design Render With USB Type-C Port Leaked, Alleged Live Image Also Surfaces
  3. Instagram to Roll Out New Broadcast Chat Feature ‘Channels’, Will Be Available on Messenger, Facebook
  4. Lamborghini Gears Up to Revisit its Huracán STO Model in NFT Avatar: Details Here
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series Specifications Tipped; Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Could Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Camera
  6. BTC, ETH and Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses, Market Maintains Constant Fluctuations
  7. Elon Musk Shuts Two Twitter India Offices Months After Firing Over 90 Percent of Staff in India: Report
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Stable Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users
  9. Snapchat Now Has 750 Million Monthly Active Users Globally, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says
  10. John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves Befriends a New Dog Amidst His Revenge Against the High Table
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.