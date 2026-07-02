This week brings a wide lineup of OTT movies and series to the audience. We have multiple big OTT releases this week on different platforms. We have the third instalment of Enola Homes on Netflix, while Elle makes its debut on Prime Video. Moreover, Pritam and Pedro are on JioHotstar, while Super Subbu has landed on Netflix. That being said, if you are planning to watch some exciting content this weekend from the comfort of your home, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the popular OTT releases this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Top OTT Releases This Week
Pritam and Pedro
- Release Date: July 3, 2026
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Crime, Comedy, Thriller
- Cast: Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Mona Singh, Boman Irani
Rajkumar Hirani is finally making his streaming debut with its maiden directorial series known as Pritam and Pedro. The series follows Pedro, a Goa-based old-school police inspector played by Arshad Warsi. He gets transferred to the cybercrime department despite knowing next to nothing about technology. There he partners with Pritam, a sharp young hacker played by Vir Hirani in his on-screen debut. The duo soon faces multiple challenges when a digital kidnapping of a chief minister's son takes place.
Tavvai
- Release Date: June 29, 2026
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Mystery
- Cast: Bhushan Pradhan, Arpit Ranka, Manoj Joshi, Tripti Sahu, Neetu Pandey
Tavvai is a Hindi mythological horror film that goes back to 1880 Central India, where a brutal Maharaj's cruelty summons Tavvai, the embodiment of Alakshmi, the goddess of misfortune. What follows is a vicious cycle of misfortune and a horror-induced lifestyle. The movie is directed by Nirbhay Jariwala and Jayesh Vrushiraj, and it basically blends Pitra Dosh mythology with a supernatural thriller format that should appeal to viewers who liked the folk-horror wave.
Super Subbu
- Release Date: July 2, 2026
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Maanasa Choudhary
Netflix's first Telugu original is a comedy built around one of the more inspired premises in recent memory. Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao, better known as Subbu, is a well-meaning young man from the city who ends up posted as a sex education officer in Maakipur. The village has a weird statistical anomaly: the average household has three children, and nobody talks about why. The movie was created and directed by Mallik Ram and produced by Chilaka Productions.
Isakapatnam
- Release Date: July 2, 2026
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Genre: Crime, Action, Thriller
- Cast: Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Mime Gopi, Merin Philip, Rajeev Kanakala
Isakapatnam is a seven-episode revenge thriller, which is set in a fictional port town in the 1990s. The series follows different people trying to achieve one simple goal: taking down Naidu, the man who controls everything in town. Directed by Garry BH and produced by Tamada Media Productions, the series streams in Telugu with dubbed versions in Tamil and Hindi.
Muthassi
- Release Date: July 3, 2026
- OTT Platform: ZEE5
- Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Mystery
- Cast: KPAC Leela, Amith Chakalakkal, Akhila Bhargavan, Orhan Hyder, Rajesh Sharma
Muthassi is a Malayalam horror series, which is set in village near the Kerala-Karnataka border. The series follows Rajan as he returns to his ancestral home with his family. During his stay, he founds out that this ancestral homh is cursed by an ancient demon. Directed by Nandulal MS and produced by Single Take Creations, the series leans into Tulu folk horror and regional mythology.
Mollywood Times
- Release Date: July 3, 2026
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama
- Cast: Naslen, Sharafudheen, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sangeeth Prathap, Prasanth Alexander, Jagadish, Gopika Ramesh, Basil Joseph (special appearance)
Mollywood Times follows Vineeth Madhavan, a young man from Kuttikkanam who wants nothing more than to become Malayalam cinema's greatest horror filmmaker. The film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
Enola Holmes 3
- Release Date: July 1, 2026
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Mystery, Adventure
- Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster
The third Enola Holmes film takes the young detective out of London and into Malta, where she finds herself preparing to marry Lord Tewkesbury. The plan falls apart when his brother Sherlock Holmes goes missing. All episodes drop simultaneously on July 1 for a full binge.
Elle
- Release Date: July 1, 2026
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Genre: Drama, Comedy
- Cast: Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney
Elle takes the Legally Blonde universe back to Elle Woods' high school years, long before Harvard Law and all the courtroom confidence. Lexi Minetree plays the younger Elle, with the show focusing on friendships, self-image, and the early version of the character fans already know well.
Silo Season 3
- Release Date: July 3, 2026
- OTT Platform: Apple TV+
- Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama
- Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Jessica Henwick, Ashley Zukerman, Colin Hanks
Silo returns for its third season on Apple TV+. The latest series features Juliette Nicholas, played by Recbecca Ferguson, uncovers deeper secrets surrounding humanity's underground existence while another timeline reveals how the silos first came into existence. One new episode drops every Friday through September 4, 2026.
Full List of Other OTT Releases This Week:
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|Release Date
|The Devil Wears Prada 2
|JioHotstar
|June 29, 2026
|Obession
|Prime Video
|June 30, 2026
|The Midnight Romance in Hagwon
|Netflix
|June 30, 2026
|Blades of the Guardians
|Prime Video
|June 30, 2026
|The Get Out
|Prime Video
|June 30, 2026
|X-Men 97 Season 2
|JioHotstar
|July 1, 2026
|Ready or Not 2
|Hu
|July 2, 2026
|The Choral
|Netflix
|July 2, 2026
|Human Vapor
|Netflix
|July 2, 2026
|Survival of the Thickest S3
|Netflix
|July 2, 2026
|Gurthukosthunnayi
|ETVWin
|July 3, 2026
|Hangman
|SunNXT
|July 3, 2026
|Half Man
|Lionsgate Play
|July 3, 2026
|Daemons of the Shadow Realm
|Netflix
|July 4, 2026