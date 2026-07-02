This week brings a wide lineup of OTT movies and series to the audience. We have multiple big OTT releases this week on different platforms. We have the third instalment of Enola Homes on Netflix, while Elle makes its debut on Prime Video. Moreover, Pritam and Pedro are on JioHotstar, while Super Subbu has landed on Netflix. That being said, if you are planning to watch some exciting content this weekend from the comfort of your home, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the popular OTT releases this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Pritam and Pedro

Release Date: July 3, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Crime, Comedy, Thriller

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Mona Singh, Boman Irani

Rajkumar Hirani is finally making his streaming debut with its maiden directorial series known as Pritam and Pedro. The series follows Pedro, a Goa-based old-school police inspector played by Arshad Warsi. He gets transferred to the cybercrime department despite knowing next to nothing about technology. There he partners with Pritam, a sharp young hacker played by Vir Hirani in his on-screen debut. The duo soon faces multiple challenges when a digital kidnapping of a chief minister's son takes place.

Tavvai

Release Date: June 29, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Mystery

Cast: Bhushan Pradhan, Arpit Ranka, Manoj Joshi, Tripti Sahu, Neetu Pandey

Tavvai is a Hindi mythological horror film that goes back to 1880 Central India, where a brutal Maharaj's cruelty summons Tavvai, the embodiment of Alakshmi, the goddess of misfortune. What follows is a vicious cycle of misfortune and a horror-induced lifestyle. The movie is directed by Nirbhay Jariwala and Jayesh Vrushiraj, and it basically blends Pitra Dosh mythology with a supernatural thriller format that should appeal to viewers who liked the folk-horror wave.

Super Subbu

Release Date: July 2, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Maanasa Choudhary

Netflix's first Telugu original is a comedy built around one of the more inspired premises in recent memory. Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao, better known as Subbu, is a well-meaning young man from the city who ends up posted as a sex education officer in Maakipur. The village has a weird statistical anomaly: the average household has three children, and nobody talks about why. The movie was created and directed by Mallik Ram and produced by Chilaka Productions.

Isakapatnam

Release Date: July 2, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Crime, Action, Thriller

Cast: Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Mime Gopi, Merin Philip, Rajeev Kanakala

Isakapatnam is a seven-episode revenge thriller, which is set in a fictional port town in the 1990s. The series follows different people trying to achieve one simple goal: taking down Naidu, the man who controls everything in town. Directed by Garry BH and produced by Tamada Media Productions, the series streams in Telugu with dubbed versions in Tamil and Hindi.

Muthassi

Release Date: July 3, 2026

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Mystery

Cast: KPAC Leela, Amith Chakalakkal, Akhila Bhargavan, Orhan Hyder, Rajesh Sharma

Muthassi is a Malayalam horror series, which is set in village near the Kerala-Karnataka border. The series follows Rajan as he returns to his ancestral home with his family. During his stay, he founds out that this ancestral homh is cursed by an ancient demon. Directed by Nandulal MS and produced by Single Take Creations, the series leans into Tulu folk horror and regional mythology.

Mollywood Times

Release Date: July 3, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama

Cast: Naslen, Sharafudheen, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sangeeth Prathap, Prasanth Alexander, Jagadish, Gopika Ramesh, Basil Joseph (special appearance)

Mollywood Times follows Vineeth Madhavan, a young man from Kuttikkanam who wants nothing more than to become Malayalam cinema's greatest horror filmmaker. The film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Enola Holmes 3

Release Date: July 1, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Mystery, Adventure

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster

The third Enola Holmes film takes the young detective out of London and into Malta, where she finds herself preparing to marry Lord Tewkesbury. The plan falls apart when his brother Sherlock Holmes goes missing. All episodes drop simultaneously on July 1 for a full binge.

Elle

Release Date: July 1, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney

Elle takes the Legally Blonde universe back to Elle Woods' high school years, long before Harvard Law and all the courtroom confidence. Lexi Minetree plays the younger Elle, with the show focusing on friendships, self-image, and the early version of the character fans already know well.

Silo Season 3

Release Date: July 3, 2026

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Jessica Henwick, Ashley Zukerman, Colin Hanks

Silo returns for its third season on Apple TV+. The latest series features Juliette Nicholas, played by Recbecca Ferguson, uncovers deeper secrets surrounding humanity's underground existence while another timeline reveals how the silos first came into existence. One new episode drops every Friday through September 4, 2026.

Full List of Other OTT Releases This Week: