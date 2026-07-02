Technology News
English Edition

CMF's Himanshu Tandon Announces Exit Weeks After Firm Confirms 2026 Phone Strategy

Himanshu Tandon has previously worked with Xiaomi India and its sub-brand Poco India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 14:53 IST
CMF's Himanshu Tandon Announces Exit Weeks After Firm Confirms 2026 Phone Strategy

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

Himanshu Tandon served as VP Business at CMF India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tandon joined Nothing in August last year
  • Nothing has yet to name Tandon’s successor
  • CMF recently delayed the launch of its flagship phone
Advertisement

Nothing, the Carl Pei-led tech firm, spun off its sub-brand CMF in September last year. Its erstwhile subsidiary was then registered as an independent in India, with its headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana. Months before the announcement, CMF appointed Himanshu Tandon, a veteran executive in the smartphone industry, to spearhead the brand's business operations in the country. Now, less than a year after joining CMF by Nothing, the company executive has announced his exit from the company. Tandon formerly worked with Xiaomi India and its sub-brand. His exit coincides with the brand's decision not to launch a new phone this year, while reportedly handing over existing projects to Nothing.

Himanshu Tandon Exits CMF India Less Than a Year After He Joined the Firm

In a post on LinkedIn on Thursday, CMF's Tandon announced that he has resigned from his position of Vice President, Business at the firm. On his exit, the outgoing company executive said, “After an incredible journey at Nothing, I've decided to move on. I joined because I believed in an idea—that India has the talent, ambition, and capability to build technology brands admired across the world.”

VoltCmf By Nothing Discussion
Explore More...

Interestingly, Tandon has announced his exit from the firm nearly 10 months after he joined CMF India in August last year. The company has yet to name his successor. “I'm grateful to my colleagues, partners, creators, media friends, and everyone who has been part of this journey. I sincerely wish the entire Nothing team continued success in what lies ahead,” Tandon said.

While he did not reveal his next move, a Smartprix report claims, citing people familiar with the matter, that his next assignment will be “substantially larger” than the operating responsibilities Tandon has previously held.

Before CMF India, Tandon worked with Poco India, which he joined in January 2021 as the firm's sales lead. He held the position for nearly a year and six months before he was promoted to the position of Country Head of India of Poco India. Tandon said that he scaled the company's sales to 8.6 million and that under his leadership, Poco India was the "fastest growing brand in 2023 and 2024”.

He started his journey in the smartphone industry with Xiaomi India, which he joined in August 2017 as a Key Account Manager. During his tenure at Xiaomi India, he also held the positions of Project Manager of New Retail and National Program Manager, before leaving the company in December 2020.

The news of Tandon's exit comes weeks after CMF announced that it has delayed the launch of the CMF Phone 2 Pro successor, while also revealing that the company will not launch new phones this year, citing the ongoing shortage of memory and storage components. A report highlighted that CMF had transferred all its existing smartphone projects to Nothing.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CMF by Nothing, CMF, Nothing, Himanshu Tandon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Date Moved Up to September 4 Amidst Busy Release Period

Related Stories

CMF's Himanshu Tandon Announces Exit Weeks After Firm Confirms 2026 Phone Strategy
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Elle, Super Subbu, Enola Holmes 3, and More
  2. LG Introduces Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab AI Speakers in India
  3. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Make Their Debut in India at These Prices
  4. Samsung Galaxy Jump 5 Debuts As a Rebranded Version of This Smartphone
  5. Nothing Phone 4b 'RCB Edition' Teased, Four Storage Variants Expected
  6. Oppo Enco Air 5 With Up to 52dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours Battery Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Best Noise Cancellation Headphones in India to Buy This Amazon Prime Day: boAt Rockerz 650 Pro, JBL Tune 520 BT and More
  2. Oppo Enco Air 5 With Up to 52dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Apple Reportedly Cuts iPhone 17 Series Production Plans by 15 Percent as Demand Softens
  4. Moto G77 Power Set to Launch in India Next Week; Price Range, Specifications Revealed
  5. CMF's Himanshu Tandon Announces Exit Weeks After Firm Confirms 2026 Phone Strategy
  6. Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Date Moved Up to September 4 Amidst Busy Release Period
  7. HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Limited Edition With RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Launched With 185Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
  9. Samsung Galaxy Jump 5 Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  10. Lumio Announces Project Neo Public Beta for AI-Powered Content Discovery on Lumio Vision TVs, Arc Projectors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »