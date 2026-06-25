This week is one of the biggest OTT weeks in a long time. We have multiple big releases this week on various platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotsar, SonyLIV, and more. Raja Shivaji, featuring Riteish Deshmukh, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The second season of the fan-favourite rural healthcare comedy series Gram Chikitsalay is now streaming on Prime Video. Moreover, Avatar: Fire and Ash finally streaming on JioHotstar along with the most-awaited third season of House of the Dragon. So, if you are planning to binge watch all weekend, we recommend these top new OTT releases for this week. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Raja Shivaji

Release Date: June 26, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Historical, Action, Drama

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Salman Khan (cameo)

Raja Shivaji, directed and starred by Riteish Deshmukh, is a historical drama movie that will be available for streaming on Netflix. The film showcase the early life and miliary rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, from his childhood under Rajmata Jijabai to the famous confrontation with Afzal Khan. The movie has made with a budget of Rs. 75 crore, adn it garnered over 130 crore worldwide, making it one of the most highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

Perfect Family

Release Date: June 26, 2026

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak Godbole, Kaveri Seth

Created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak, Perfect Family is an eight-episode Hindi series that originally aired on YouTube in a pay-per-view format in November 2025. The series is available for streaming on SonyLIV. The show follows the Karkaria family, who look perfectly sorted on the outside, until their youngest daughter has an emotional breakdown at school. This incident sends the whole family into therapy, where buried resentments, generational trauma, and secrets start surfacing.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

Release Date: June 23, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Anandeshwar Dwivedi

TVF's rural healthcare comedy is back with the second season. The latest season picks up with Dr. Prabhat (played by Amol Parashar), still tries to fix the neglected primary health care in Bhathkandi. In this season, you will see village politics getting messier, shortage of medical assistance making it for the doctor, and the bureacuratic hurdles that keep adding more spice to this five-episode series.

Lock Upp Season 2

Release Date: June 27, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Reality

Cast (Hosts): Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh; Contestants include Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena

Lock Upp is back, this time on Netflix after originally airing on ALTBalaji. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the prison-themed reality show, which puts 14 celebrity contestants through intense challenges inside a jail-like setup. Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, and influencer Pamela Serena are among the confirmed contestants so far, with more names expected closer to premiere.

Lingam

Release Date: June 26, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Kathir, Divya Bharathi, Poornima Ravi, Sathya, Bose Venkat, Vemal (cameo)

Inspired by true events from the southern districts of Tamil Nadu in the 1990s and early 2000s, Lingam follows a skilled kabaddi player whose ambitions of joining the police force are shattered after he is falsely accused of murder. What starts as a story about identity and honour gradually spirals into a violent journey through injustice and revenge. The Hotstar Special streams in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi from day one.

Blast

Release Date: June 25, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, Preity Mukhundhan, John Kokken, Vivek Prasanna, Arun Chidambaram

Directed by debutant Subash K. Raj and produced by AGS Entertainment, Blast is a Tamil martial arts action film that hit theatres on May 28, 2026. It follows Rajaram, a karate practitioner leading a quiet middle-class life with his wife and daughter, all three of whom are trained fighters. Their peaceful routine falls apart when they get caught in the crosshairs of a powerful criminal network.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Release Date: June 24, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar and Disney+

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Lang

James Cameron's third Avatar film returns to Pandora with new territories and a new threat. The movie explores the journey of Jake Sully and Neytiri, who are still reeling from devastating loss of their son. The couple discover a new clan known as Ash People, who are tied to fire and destruction. The movie showcase the struggle to survive the Ash People and humans. The movie is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada langauges.

House of the Dragon Season 3

Release Date: June 22, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar (India); HBO and Max (international)

Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Cast: Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Fabien Frankel, James Norton, Tommy Flanagan

The season 3 of Game of Thrones prequel picks up with Rhaenyra Targaryen consolidating her claim while Team Green, led by Aegon II and Aemond, pushes back with increasing ferocity. This season is set to adapt some of the most dramatic moments from George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, including large-scale dragon battles and sea warfare.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Release Date: June 25, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Miyako (as Toph Beifong), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, Daniel Dae Kim

Netflix's live-action Avatar adaptation returns for the second season. The latest season of Avatar will focus on the Earth element. The season will showcase the journey of Aang and the Gaang, who travel deeper into the Earth Kingdom and arriving at the walled city of Ba Sing Se. The second season will introduce new characters, twists, and more, making it one of the most awaited series for a long time.

Full List of Other OTT Releases This Week: